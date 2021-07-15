Accounts of man in rape case varied

Pulaski County jurors heard two different descriptions Wednesday of David Lynn McEuen, a convicted sex-offender accused of raping two teenage runaways.

Deputy prosecutor Anna Catherine Cargile described McEuen as a sexual predator who took advantage of the troubled girls, ages 13 and 14, in July 2017. Both had escaped from Youth Home and ended up turning to McEuen for help, she said.

The girls thought they could trust the 53-year-old defendant, but he only pretended to befriend the pair with food and shelter so he could "take advantage of their vulnerability" and coerce them into sexual acts, despite knowing they were too young to consent to any sexual contact, Cargile said.

McEuen of North Little Rock was arrested in October 2017, four months after the girls returned to Youth Home following an Arkansas State Police investigation. He has been jailed ever since.

Defense attorney Lee Short depicted McEuen as a good Samaritan who had acted as the girls' protector for a couple of days until -- at the girls' request -- he took them back to the facility on Colonel Glenn Road.

"David got them food. He got them a roof over their head," Short said in his opening remarks. "When they wanted to go back, David McEuen took them."

Short said neither girl claimed to have been raped when they returned to the facility. The accusations against McEuen came only after they were pestered into naming him, Short said. Accusing McEuen further allowed the girls to go from being labeled as troublemakers to being considered victims, he said.

"You have two girls who both say it didn't happen until they were pressured into saying otherwise," Short said, pointing out that no physical or medical evidence of rape exists.

McEuen's rape and sexual assault trial is the first circuit court criminal trial in Pulaski County since the start of the pandemic. To accommodate the space required for social distancing, the proceedings are at the Arts & Crafts building at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds next to Barton Coliseum on Howard Street. The trial before Judge Leon Johnson is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. today.

Jurors won't be told about McEuen's sex-offender status unless he chooses to testify or they find him guilty. Court filings show that McEuen has been required to register as a sex offender since a criminal conviction in California in 1990, although the details of the charges are not clear. He has since been convicted of failing to register in Pulaski County in 2003 and sexual solicitation of a minor in 2008 in Lonoke County.

McEuen also faces charges of failure to register over accusations that he had stopped reporting his living arrangements to Little Rock police in October 2017.

McEuen drew public attention in October 2018 when he was charged with three counts of terroristic threatening over accusations that he had threatened to kill his first set of lawyers.

Sheriff's deputies reported that McEuen tore open old wounds on his arms during a jailhouse meeting, splashing blood around the room while yelling obscenities at the women, ​​Amy Douglas, Rebecca Ferguson and Maryann Furrer. He also wrote the word "die" in large letters on the wall with his own blood, authorities said.

Since then he's been charged with possession of prohibited articles and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after deputies reported that two days after Christmas he attacked another deputy in jail, striking her and spitting in her face. He was also found to be in possession of a razor blade in jail, court files show.