Afghan evacuee flights in works

The Biden administration will begin flights later this month to evacuate interpreters and others who assisted the American war effort in Afghanistan, and it may house some Afghans on military bases in the U.S. while their visa applications are processed, officials said Wednesday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Defense Department was looking at "all options" to help the thousands of Afghan nationals seeking to emigrate, including the suitability of domestic and overseas facilities, as the U.S. ends its 20-year mission there and the Taliban continue their violent push to retake lost territory and undermine the central government.

The flights, under Operation Allies Refuge, are expected to start the last week of July and are being coordinated by officials from the departments of State, Defense and Homeland Security.

The initiative will support "interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their families who have supported the United States and our partners in Afghanistan and are in the [special immigrant visa] application pipeline," said a senior administration official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to detail how many Afghans are expected to be among those evacuated in the first flights or where those evacuated will be taken, citing security concerns.

"The reason that we are taking these steps is because these are courageous individuals," Psaki said. "We want to make sure we recognize and value the role they've played over the last several years."

The evacuation planning could potentially affect tens of thousands of Afghans. Several thousand Afghans who worked for the U.S. -- plus their family members -- are already in the application pipeline for special immigrant visas.

President Joe Biden promised not to abandon those who were crucial to U.S. operations there. "There is a home for you in the United States if you so choose," Biden said last week.

Confirmation on the timeline of the evacuation flights came as Biden met Wednesday with Gen. Austin Miller, who earlier this week stepped down as the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan. Psaki said Biden wanted to personally thank Miller for conducting an "orderly and safe" drawdown of U.S. troops.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who met separately with Miller at the Pentagon, praised the general for planning a "complex withdrawal of millions of tons of equipment and thousands of personnel" that "thus far [have] been conducted without a single casualty."

Tracey Jacobson, a former U.S. ambassador to Kosovo, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, will lead a State Department unit overseeing the evacuation effort. Deputy homeland security adviser Russell Travers, a longtime intelligence professional and former acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will coordinate the interagency policy process.

The Biden administration, facing mounting pressure from lawmakers and veterans, has been scrambling in recent weeks to respond to mounting concerns about the safety of the former U.S. employees. Many of those individuals, some whose visa applications have taken years to move through a complex and meandering process, say their lives are in jeopardy as the Taliban gain ground.

The Taliban advance, often the product of negotiated withdrawals by Afghan forces, underscores the shortcomings of the security forces that the U.S. and other NATO nations worked to build over 20 years.

Still unanswered as the White House promises to accelerate the evacuation process is how many will be airlifted initially. The State Department has said about half of the approximately 18,000 applicants to the special Afghanistan visa program are at the very beginning of the process, suggesting those individuals may not be among those evacuated initially.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued 299 special immigrant visas in March, 356 in April and 619 in May, according to the State Department. Biden said last week that the federal government has approved 2,500 special immigrant visas to come to the U.S. since his January inauguration.

A decision to bring the Afghans to bases within the continental U.S. would represent a shift for the Biden administration, which has previously said it was considering transporting them to third countries or U.S. territories.

If they are not moved to the continental U.S., possible destinations could include bases on U.S. territories such as Guam, or Persian Gulf nations or countries in Central Asia.

TALIBAN SURGE

As U.S. officials work to evacuate Afghan allies who may be targeted by the Taliban, the militant group is pressing on with its surge in Afghanistan, saying they seized a strategic border crossing with Pakistan on Wednesday -- the latest in a series of key border posts to come under their control in recent weeks.

The development was the latest in Taliban wins on the ground as American and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted a video purporting to show Taliban fighters Wednesday in the southeastern town of Spin Boldak along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. On the Pakistani side, residents of the border town of Chaman reported seeing the Taliban's signature white flag flying just across the boundary line and Taliban fighters in vehicles driving in the area.

However an Afghan government official from southern Kandahar province, where Spin Boldak is, denied that the Taliban had taken control. The official declined to be identified by name, without explaining why.

The Taliban have in recent weeks taken a string of major Afghan border crossings, including with Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The border crossing with Iran at Islam Qala in Afghanistan's western Herat province is particularly lucrative and an important trade route.

Spin Boldak is a key crossing for all goods from Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi to Afghanistan, a landlocked nation dependent on the Arabian Sea port.

The taking of key border crossings will likely mean significant revenue for the Taliban while also strengthening their hand in any future negotiations with the Kabul government. On Tuesday, an Afghan official said a senior government delegation, including the head of the country's reconciliation council, would meet the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, to jump-start the long-stalled peace talks between the two sides.

Last week, the Taliban said they now control 85% of Afghanistan's territory -- a claim that is impossible to verify but that was considerably higher than previous Taliban statements that more than a third of the country's 421 districts and district centers were in their control.

Many Afghan districts have fallen to the Taliban without a fight as Afghan forces abandoned their posts. Reports indicated that Spin Boldak also fell without a fight.

BUSH CRITICISM

As the Taliban, known for their strict restrictions on women, seize more and more of the country, former President George W. Bush criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in an interview with a German broadcaster released Wednesday, saying he fears that Afghan women and girls will "suffer unspeakable harm."

Asked in an interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle whether the withdrawal is a mistake, Bush replied: "You know, I think it is, yeah, because I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad."

"It's unbelievable how that society changed from the brutality of the Taliban, and all of a sudden -- sadly -- I'm afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm," Bush said.

During the Taliban's rule in the late 1990s, women were largely confined to their homes, and girls had no access to education. Despite protestations from the U.S. and Europe, the Taliban enforced its extreme version of Islamic Shariah law.

However, there was no mass violence against girls and women.

"I'm sad," Bush said. "Laura [Bush] and I spent a lot of time with Afghan women, and they're scared. And I think about all the interpreters and people that helped not only U.S. troops but NATO troops, and it seems like they're just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people. And it breaks my heart."

Information for this article was contributed by Missy Ryan, Felicia Sonmez, Alex Horton, Mitt Viser and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post; and by Aamer Madhani, Darlene Superville, Kathy Gannon, Rahim Faiez, Jon Gambrell, Robert Burns and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.