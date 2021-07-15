All square

MILWAUKEE -- Khris Middleton's big finish means these NBA Finals are just getting started.

Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 in a row for the Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch to send them past the Phoenix Suns 109-103 on Wednesday night to tie the series 2-2.

Middleton's hot hand and a big block from Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks their second consecutive victory in the first close game of the series.

"We wanted this bad and the team showed it tonight," Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists. His streak of 40-point games ended at two, but the only number that matters for the Bucks is on the series scoreboard.

Devin Booker scored 42 points for the Suns, but his foul trouble cost them a chance to build a big lead in the second half. Chris Paul struggled through a 5-of-13 shooting night, finishing with 10 points and 5 turnovers.

Game 5 is Saturday night in Phoenix.

"This is a tough one, but we've got to bounce back," Paul said. "That's why we fought all season to get home court."

Middleton is an All-Star with unwavering confidence in his shot, always believing that no matter how poorly he starts he can turn things around.

He may have turned around the course of these NBA Finals.

"We know he's going to take big shots, we know he's going to make big shots, and tonight he was incredible," Antetokounmpo said.

Phoenix led by two with 2 1/2 minutes left before Middleton made the next two baskets to give Milwaukee a 101-99 edge with 1:28 to play. It appeared the Suns would tie it with a lob pass to center Deandre Ayton, but Antetokounmpo swooped in to block it, flexing his muscles to the crowd behind the basket as the Bucks broke the other way on the fast break.

"That's an elite block," Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said.

Middleton missed a couple of jumpers, but Paul lost the ball after the second one when he slipped and fell down while dribbling. That sent Middleton off for a layup, and he followed with four free throws to make it 107-101.

Brook Lopez had 14 points for the Bucks, and Holiday added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. He shot only 4 for 20, but his defense helped knock Paul off his game.

Before Middleton's run, it appeared it was going to be Booker's night. He bounced back in a big way from a 3-of-14 shooting night in Game 3 with his third 40-point game of this postseason.

But he had to spend portions of the third and fourth quarters on the bench after picking up fouls, and his teammates couldn't handle things without him.

The Suns never got more than two wins in their two previous trips to the NBA Finals, but it seemed they were finally headed there Wednesday. Booker had a big finish to the third quarter to send them to the fourth leading 82-76, but he picked up his fifth foul barely a minute into the period and sat for about five minutes.

The Bucks trimmed only three points off the lead before he returned midway through the fourth, but Middleton made sure they surged ahead when it mattered.

"When you have that kind of lead in the fourth, if we can just hold on to the ball and get good possessions, you feel like you can at least hold it there," Suns Coach Monty Williams said.

The Bucks, who had a big second quarter in Game 3, had another nice stretch midway through this one with an 8-0 run. That gave them a four-point lead, but the teams traded the lead until Middleton's three-pointer made it 52-52 at halftime.

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fights for a rebound with Phoenix center Deandre Ayton (22) during the Bucks’ 109-103 victory over the Suns on Wednesday in Milwaukee. More photos at arkansasonline.com/715nbafinals/. (AP/Paul Sancya)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) at the end of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) sits on the bench during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) directs teammates during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) reacts at the end of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks in basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) reacts during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, right, blocks a shot by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, center, during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)