Benefits With Friends: Fincher Foundation celebrates 25 years

Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life celebrates a quarter century this year and will host a trio of benefits to mark the milestone and increase heat illness awareness and prevention. The mission of the nonprofit organization is to "promote proper hydration and prevent heat illness through education and supporting activities."

• The Beat the Heat Summer Swing four-person golf scramble will be played in two flights, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., July 26 at Springdale Country Club. General registration is $800 per team.

• The Tailgate Gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Organizers say: "The gala will be casual, and we ask everyone to wear their favorite team shirt or jersey if you like." The benefit will feature college football on televisions throughout the venue, food and adult beverages, live music by Boom! Kinetic, a silent auction and the naming of the winning QB1 candidate who raised the most money for the organization. Tickets are $100 per person, and reserved tables for 10 are available for $1,250.

• The 23rd annual 5K, 1M Walk, Toddler Trot and Youth Run will be Sept. 25 at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. Registration and packet pick-up for the 5K and 1M walk will open at 6:30 a.m. with the 5K beginning at 7:25 a.m. and 1M Walk at 7:30 a.m.

Registration and packet pick-up for the Toddler Trot and Youth Run (1/2 and 1 mile) will open at 7:45 a.m. with the Toddler Trot beginning at 8:45 a.m. and Youth Run at 9 a.m.

Registration and pre-run packet pick-up will also be available 3-7 p.m. Sept. 24.

Information: todd@kendrickfincher.org or (479) 200-1313.

