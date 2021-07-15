Bentonville Film Festival announces lineup

BENTONVILLE -- Film selections for the Bentonville Film Festival's juried competition program were announced Thursday as the festival prepares to return to Bentonville Aug. 2-8.

The full list of 55 films and expanded events schedule is available at the festival's website at bentonvillefilm.org.

Selections for the narrative, documentary feature, short and episodic film categories were announced.

The film festival is presented by the Bentonville Film Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting underrepresented voices of diverse storytellers.

The festival will enter its seventh year with a hybrid mix of in-person and virtual programming after being completely virtual in 2020. Festival passes and single tickets are on sale now.

"We are proud to offer audiences an inspirational line up celebrating diversity and inclusion on screen and behind the camera to demonstrate the power of intersectional equity in entertainment media," said Geena Davis, festival chairwoman.

The films chosen represent directors who are 71% female; 75% Black, indigenous and other people of color, Asian and Pacific Islanders; and 33% sexual and gender minorities.

The week-long festival is internationally recognized as a platform amplifying underrepresented voices in media.