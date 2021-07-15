Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville man arrested in fatal shooting at Missouri grocery store

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:48 a.m.
Robert D. Weiser. (Courtesy of Greene County, Mo. sheriff's office)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Arkansas man was jailed in Springfield after a fatal shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market, police said.

The victim of Wednesday's shooting was 33-year-old Tanner Stichka of Springfield according to police.

Authorities said a man was parked near the store's entrance Wednesday when he was approached by another man on foot. Some type of altercation occurred and Stichka was shot.

The suspect, Robert D. Weiser, 45, of Bentonville was booked into Greene County jail, where he remained Thursday morning, according to an online inmate roster. Weiser faces one count of second-degree murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT