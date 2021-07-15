Bid for juvenile-court trial denied

A Pulaski County Circuit judge on Tuesday rejected a teenage defendant's request to be prosecuted in juvenile court in a murder case, criticizing the failure of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, which administers the juvenile-justice system, to properly serve the teen before he was accused of killing a man.

Now, since Joseph Villarreal of Little Rock has turned 18, he's too old to qualify for most of the services the agency provides through its Division of Youth Services, making it highly unlikely he could be rehabilitated before turning 21 when the agency would lose jurisdiction over him, Judge Cathi Compton stated in her three-page ruling. The Youth Services Division's rehabilitative offerings for children in the system are "severely lacking" once they turn 18, the judge stated.

"Returning him to DYS seems like the worst thing I could do," the judge's ruling states, cataloging the agency's failings as described in testimony at a 3½-hour hearing last month.

Villarreal had been in the juvenile-justice system since 2018, mostly for property crimes, but the agency has done little to help him.

"He was placed in two different DYS youth facilities in south Arkansas. Both facilities were disasters. He was beaten up as the guards looked the other way. The therapies he was ordered by the juvenile court did not happen," Compton wrote. "When he was dismissed from DYS custody, he went home with a plan to be implemented by DYS. The plan included home visits, telephone visits, school contacts, parent contacts, and therapy. For all practical purposes, none of this occurred."

The agency failed him and so did his parents, the judge stated, describing the testimony about his upbringing as "painful" to hear.

"So Mr. Villarreal's life has been marked by people who simply ignored his needs. This both angers and saddens me. In short ... the adults in Mr. Villarreal's life have failed him completely. If there was a mechanism by which I could punish his parents and DYS, I would," Compton wrote. "Mr. Villarreal's biological mother was imprisoned during much of his young life. His stepmother and his biological father had very little interest in him. He was twice placed into the foster care system, where he suffered physical and sexual abuse."

Villarreal is accused of fatally shooting Nicholas David Winter, 37, in May 2020 at Winter's home on East 145th Street during an effort to force the older man to move out of the residence where he rented a room with his girlfriend.

According to testimony, Villarreal was with two older men who said they planned to beat Winter up and were surprised when Villarreal pulled a gun and shot him instead. The pair told sheriff's deputies that they did not know that Villarreal was carrying a gun.

Villarreal had been released from juvenile detention about 2½ months before the slaying. Prosecutors had attempted to try Villarreal as an adult before. In September 2019, Villarreal, then 16, was charged as an adult with committing a terroristic act after Little Rock police linked him to a May 2019 shooting that wounded a 25-year-old man at a Stanton Road mobile-home park. A 31-year-old woman is accused of being the shooter.

But the prosecution decision to charge Villarreal as an adult was overridden by Compton's predecessor, Judge Herb Wright, who ordered Villarreal to be tried in juvenile court in February 2020.