Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, July 15 White Hall Library to host ‘Tools 101’

The White Hall Friends of the Library and the White Hall Branch Library, 300 Anderson St., at White Hall, will hold a presentation on “Tools and how to use them in simple home repairs.” The event will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the White Hall Library. Stan Johnson and Pat Freeman will demonstrate and discuss common tools often utilized in simple home repairs. Participants will have the opportunity for hands-on use with some of the tools, according to a news release. The presentation will conclude with a discussion about future talks and the drawing for a door prize. Because of covid-19 precautions, the library requires patrons and staff to wear masks when inside the library. For details or to pre-register for the event, people should contact the library staff at (870) 247-5064.

Agency to discuss closed park restrooms

Arkansas Community Organizations will hold a press event to express the need for the Pine Bluff city restrooms to be accessible and utilized throughout park hours. This event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday near the Regional Park restroom, according to a news release. The public is invited to attend. Details: Rosetta Madison, Arkansas Community Organizations, (870) 536-6300.

Former Razorback Elliott to speak at Rotary

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host its annual Hooten’s Arkansas Football program during its luncheon at 11:30 a.m. July 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The program will be presented by Hooten’s and feature special guest Marcus Elliott, former Razorback All-Southwest Conference offensive lineman, according to a news release. The club is extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Through Thursday, July 15 Blue &You grant applications available

Thursday, July 15, is the deadline to apply for 2022 regular grants from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas, according to a news release. To be eligible, an applicant must be a 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, governmental agency, nonprofit hospital or church in Arkansas. Applying organizations must provide an Employer Identification Number. Potential applicants should visit the Blue & You Foundation website: BlueandYouFoundationArkansas.org .

Beginning Thursday, July 15 Chamber to attend ribbon-cuttings

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce announces its Redcoats will attend upcoming ribbon-cutting events. These are: July 15 at 9 a.m. — The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary, 3416 U.S. 65 S; July 15 at 5 p.m. — Jefferson Regional Breast Center, 1609 W. 40th Ave., Jefferson Professional Center (JPC 1), 1st floor; July 17 at 3 p.m. — Ibeauty, 2819 S. Fir St.

Underway Funding available to help workers affected by pandemic

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced funding availability of approximately $43 million in grants to help reemploy dislocated workers most affected by the economic and employment fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a newsletter by the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Administered by the labor department’s “Employment and Training Administration,” the department will award funds through Comprehensive and Accessible Reemployment through Equitable Employment Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grants. Details are available on the department’s website: https:// www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/eta/eta20210629.

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

UAPB announces football ticket sales

Season tickets for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2021 football season are on sale, according to a news release. The Golden Lions announced that fans can now purchase season and single game tickets for the upcoming season. The reigning Southwestern Athletic Western Division Champions will play five games at Simmons Banks Field and open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Lane College. The five-game packages can be purchased at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=15035#.YOtvNuhKg2z, by calling the UAPB Ticket Office at (870) 575-8601 or by emailing goldenliontickets@uapb.edu, according to the news release.

Tickets available for ‘9 to 5’ The Musical

Tickets are available for “9 to 5 the Musical” at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 6, 13, and 20, Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8, 15, and 22. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. Tickets are now available and cost $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers, according to a news release. Details: asc701.org or

(870) 536-3375.

Through Friday, July 16 Music award applications available

The Lewis Prize for Music is accepting 2022 Accelerator Awards applications. The agency is a music arts philanthropy committed to awarding at least $15 million over the next five years to youth development organizations, according to a news release. The awards are open to creative youth development music organizations seeking to influence youth-serving systems so all young people have access to learning, creating, and performing experiences that reflect their culture and identity, according to the release. The application deadline is July 16. Details: https://www.thelewisprize.org/current-award-opportunities.

Beginning Saturday, July 17 The Hearts gospel singers to be honored

The Hearts of Star City will be celebrate 13 years of ministry beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday on The Star City Square (Confederate Memorial Park.) Many guest groups will sing and vendors will be present. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the celebration will be held at the Westside Missionary Baptist Church at Star City and featured guests will include Amelia and The Magee Sisters, Heavenly Messengers, Anthony Coleman and Revived. All are invited and masks must be worn, a spokesman said.

Through Saturday, July 17 Free medical services set at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense and Delta Regional Authority will host a medical mission at Lake Village through July 17 offering free medical care for people ages 3 and up, according to a news release. The Delta Wellness Mission 2021 will be held at Lakeside High School at Lake Village and patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12-16; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17. Military personnel will offer free basic medical exams, eye exams, single vision prescriptions glasses and dental services. There’s no residency requirements. Details: IRT.defense.gov.