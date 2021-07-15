Casino ups odds on vaccinations

Herman Toots said he'd just been busy.

Toots is a facilities supervisor at Saracen Casino Resort and had just rolled up his sleeve to get a covid shot during the vaccination clinic held at the casino earlier this week.

Toots said he had the opportunity to get a shot before but, well, one thing and then another got in the way.

Afterward, though, he said he was happy to have taken care of the matter.

"I've been vaccinated," he said, motioning with a big smile and a thumbs-up to a co-worker who was walking into the area that had been devoted to giving the vaccinations.

The free shots were administered by the staff of the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, which was working on behalf of the Arkansas Department of Health to provide the Johnson & Johnson shots.

By midafternoon, 22 people had gotten the shots, but by the end of the effort at 8 p.m., almost 60 had rolled up their sleeves.

Several people who were getting their shots said they, like Toots, had just never taken the time to get the covid vaccination. But now that the opportunity was right there in front of them, they decided to do it.

"Hey, I just got my covid shot," Carl Cobbs, a mechanic at the casino, said into his cellphone as he was about to go back to work.

Cobbs handed the phone to one of the health workers to corroborate what Cobbs had just told the person on the other end.

"Yes, your brother got the covid shot," the woman said into the phone. "Aren't you proud?"

For those who haven't received the vaccination, making them more accessible is making a difference, one health worker said.

"The difference is that we are taking the shots to where the people are instead of making the public come to where the shots are," said Anna Marie Sullivan, a corporate secretary with the medical foundation.

Kristina Bondurant, director of public programs with the medical foundation, greeted another customer.

"We're glad you're here today," she said to Floyd Allen, a middle-aged man who was walking up.

Allen answered a few questions about his medical condition and then went inside and took a seat. Paul Hernandez, an LPN, then gloved up as he talked quietly with Allen about getting the shot and the possible side effects. As Hernandez finished and opened the packet holding the pre-loaded syringe, Allen pushed his sleeve up and started wincing well before the shot was administered and held the pained expression for several seconds afterward.

"I'm afraid of shots," he said in his defense. "I haven't had a shot in a long time, and they always scare me."

Asked why he got the shot, he said it was for his family.

"I'm still raising kids," he said. "I've got a 10-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. I want to protect them."

Carlton Saffa, chief market officer for the casino and the one who arranged the vaccination event, said he was pleased with the outcome.

"When I heard there was an effort to vaccinate folks in places like car shows and farmers markets, it moved us to host a clinic, given our traffic," Saffa said. "Saracen has 5,000 visitors a day, and as such we are able to help provide the vaccine to Arkansans in a quick and convenient manner."