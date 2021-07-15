Garden to honor Tuskegee Airman

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church will dedicate its community garden in honor of deacon Thomas F. Vaughns at noon Sunday at 1811 W. Pullen Ave. The garden is across the street from the church.

The dedication is part of Vaughns’ 101st birthday observance, a spokesman said. Vaughns, who celebrated his birthday Monday, is a former horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a member of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II. Vaughns was inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame in March 2020, according to previous articles.

The purpose of Barraque Street’s community garden is to provide fresh vegetables to supplement the diets of the church members and the community, according to a spokesman.

White Hall Library to host ‘Tools 101’

The White Hall Friends of the Library and the White Hall Branch Library, 300 Anderson St., will offer a presentation on “Tools and how to use them in simple home repairs.” The event will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the library.

Stan Johnson and Pat Freeman will demonstrate and discuss common tools often utilized in simple home repairs. Participants will have the opportunity for hands-on use with some of the tools, according to a news release.

The presentation will conclude with a discussion about future talks and the drawing for a door prize.

Because of covid-19 precautions, the library requires patrons and staff to wear masks when inside the library. For details or to pre-register for the event, people should contact the library staff at (870) 247-5064.

Date set for virtual VA claims clinic

The Little Rock Veterans Administration Regional Office will hold its next virtual claims clinic for Arkansas veterans from 4-6 p.m. July 29.

During the clinic, veterans may speak to staff who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims, according to a news release.

VA regional offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor’s benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, life insurance coverage, and home loans guaranties, according to the release.

For details, veterans can schedule an appointment to speak to a representative July 29. Veterans may call (501) 370-3829 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between today and July 28, according to a news release.

Details: http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Church cancels pantry for teen event

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., won’t be giving out food Monday because of its annual youth event, according to a news release. The community is invited to attend the Youth Explosion from 1-3 p.m. July 24 at J.C. Jeffries Park, 1401 Belmont St. The event will include free food.

Free backpacks with school supplies will be available for children who attend the event. Details: Marshell Foster or Saint Mary Harris, pastor/apostle, at houseofbread71601@outlook.com .

Medical center offering shot clinics

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccinations to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call the hospital and a nurse will go to the site and administer the shots, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies can call (870) 541-8621.

Art program is free for older adults

South Central Center on Aging offers free arts and crafts for older adults every month. The community is invited to participate in person or on Zoom for the next session at 10 a.m. July 21. Supplies are provided before the workshop.

Sessions are sponsored by the South Central Center on Aging of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging and the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

Registration is required by calling (870) 879-1440 or emailing ndbates@uams.edu. Details: UAMScentersonagining.org or Facebook.com/UAMScaregiving.