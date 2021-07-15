County to apply for U.S. COPS grant

HOT SPRINGS -- A federal grant could add to the more patrol deputies budgeted for the Garland County sheriff's office's 2021 operations, defraying the cost of up to six new deputies.

The Garland County Quorum Court adopted a resolution Monday night authorizing County Judge Darryl Mahoney to apply for the Department of Justice's Community Oriented Policing Services grant. In June, the Hot Springs Board of Directors authorized the city to apply for a COPS grant that would partially fund up to five new uniformed positions at the Police Department.

"It's an opportunity to get some police on the street, more police presence, and try to stop some crime with a grant that will fund 70% of the officers for three years," Mahoney said last week. "It would be great if we could get six, but even if we just get two that would be a big help also. We could use more officers on the street."

The $5.57 million budget the Quorum Court approved for the sheriff's office's 2021 general fund-supported budget allows only a handful of deputies to patrol the department's more than 700-square-mile jurisdiction at any given time. Sheriff Mike McCormick told justices of the peace that a deputy could be added to each patrol shift if the county is awarded funding for the six positions it's applying for.

The $750,000 federal share of the grant would pay 70% of the six new deputies' salaries and benefits for three years. The grant requires the new hires to be retained for at least one year after the funding ends.

"Hopefully, by the end of the fourth year, we'll have the ability to carry it on past the fourth year and retain those six employees," Mahoney said.

The county's general fund would be responsible for $730,000 during the four-year grant period. The general fund's amended $19,176,147 budget accounts for 86.60% of its amended $22,144,601 revenue forecast for 2021, according to an analysis presented to JPs Monday.

State law prohibits county funds from being appropriated beyond 90% of their annual projected revenue. The general fund can absorb an additional $750,000 of appropriations before it reaches the state-mandated spending cap for 2021.

The county has received half of its more than $19 million payment from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Congress passed in March, with the balance expected to arrive by next May. According to a fact sheet that the White House issued last month, localities that have seen a surge in gun violence as a result of the pandemic can use ARP funds to augment their police forces, including hiring more officers.

The interim final rule that the Treasury Department issued in May outlined eligible and ineligible expenses, but Mahoney said the county is waiting on final guidance before it encumbers its ARP funding. The preliminary guidance prohibits local governments from using their relief payments to match federal grants such as the COPS grant.

"We definitely want the Treasury to give us that guidance before we move forward," Mahoney said. "It's rather odd the administration would send that money out before they had the guidelines on what it could be used for. The first report is due in August. I don't know of anybody who's actually used any of it or has a plan to use any of it. We have a few ideas on things we'd like to try and do, but I don't know if they're going to qualify. We're kind of in a holding pattern."

The Quorum Court approved a $50,000 appropriation from the county's solid waste fund to offset rising gas prices. The 2021 budget adopted for the county landfill appropriated $210,000 to the solid waste budget's fuel, oil and lubricants line item. The appropriation approved Monday should cover the landfill's fuel expenses through the end of the year, Mahoney said.

The county landfill isn't permitted for Class 1, degradable waste, requiring county transport trucks to make about half a dozen trips a day to the Saline County Regional Solid Waste Landfill in Bauxite.

Mahoney told JPs that fuel line items in the road department budget and sheriff's general fund-supported budget will have to be adjusted to offset the rise in gas prices.