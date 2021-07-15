Court overturns drug lord acquittal

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican appeals court has overturned the acquittal of 1990s drug lord Hector “El Guero” Palma, prosecutors said Tuesday, a development that staved off an international embarrassment had he walked free.

A lower court ordered Pal-ma freed in April. But prosecutors appealed, arguing that the lower court improperly applied the double jeopardy rule. The appeals court threw out the acquittal, ruling that the organized crime case against Palma was not equivalent to trying him twice for the same offense.

Palma was taken to Mexico’s maximum security Altiplano prison after the ruling. In May, a judge had ordered Palma held for 40 more days in non-prison custody pending investigation, as a last-ditch measure to keep him from walking free.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Palma’s release could affect Mexico’s international reputation.

Almost eight years ago, another drug lord, Rafael Caro Quintero, walked out of a Mexican prison late at night after an improperly ordered release from a 40-year sentence for the torture and murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique Camarena in 1985. He has since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora.

The issue is a sensitive one. Mexico’s government is beginning to earn a reputation as one that, under Lopez Obrador, has released more drug lords than it has captured, part of the president’s stated policy of no longer detaining drug lords to avoid violence.