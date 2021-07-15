Cromer smartly keeps Solich around Ohio

Frank Solich has announced his retirement as head football coach at the University of Ohio after 16 years and a 115-82 record.

He is 76 and retiring for health reasons.

There is zero indication he was forced out. In fact, Athletic director Julie Cromer said she was keeping him as an adviser for her and the athletes.

Credit Cromer for that and for not going after Chad Morris or Gus Malzahn as a replacement.

Cromer almost immediately promoted associate head coach and offensive coordinator Tim Albin to the head coaching position with a four-year contract.

Anyone expecting any shots at Cromer, who as the University of Arkansas' interim AD hired Morris, will be disappointed. She recognized what Solich brought to the program.

Longtime football fans will remember him as the man who replaced Tom Osborne at Nebraska.

In six seasons, Solich led the Cornhuskers to a 58-19 record overall and 33-15 conference record. They played in a bowl every year he was the head coach, but after a 9-3 record in 2003 he was fired by then athletic director Steve Pederson.

Cromer was hired Aug. 15, 2019, by Ohio.

* * *

After two losses in exhibition play, the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team romped against Argentina 108-80 despite having only eight available players.

Injuries have run rampant this season in the NBA, and they played a major role in which teams made the NBA Finals, which doesn't include the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant each scored 17 points in Tuesday's win.

Team USA will be joined by Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, and Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks when the NBA championship is decided.

Team USA opens Olympic play Sunday, July 25, against France at 7 a.m. Central, which could present some jet lag issues, but the team will have spent four days in isolation after being tested for covid-19.

The other three teams in their pool are Iran, the Czech Republic and France.

All games are being played in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, about 30 minutes -- or an hour bus ride -- from Tokyo.

Despite the two exhibition losses, the USA remains the heavy favorite to win basketball gold.

* * *

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman just made it harder for NFL teams to be interested in the 33-year-old All-Pro.

Sherman was arrested Wednesday for burglary domestic violence. He was arrested in Seattle, where he helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory.

He played the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before becoming a free agent.

* * *

After a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Peach Jam -- which is one of the most prestigious summer basketball tournaments -- returned Wednesday.

Every athlete and coach was tested for the virus and will be every three days. A single positive test or even contact tracing can eliminate an entire team from competition.

* * *

Get ready for it, because it will happen in almost every televised college basketball game next season. Announcers are going to talk about a player's previous school.

The transfer portal was more like an airline picking up players in one city and dropping them off in another on the same day.

Of course, the Arkansas Razorbacks will have their share of transfers because no one plays the transfer recruiting game better than Eric Musselman.

He relies on that talent pool, but he also likes to mix in the guys he recruits out of high school.

It is called keeping up with the times.