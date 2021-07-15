Marriage Licenses

Lucas Davidson, 39, and Patricia Weed, 50, both of Little Rock.

Harriett Alexander, 56, and Tony Williams, 62, both of Sweet Home.

Demetrio Perez Chavez, 32, and Lidia Juarez Flores, 21, both of Little Rock.

Vaughn Goff, 24, and Ashlee Trice, 28, both of Conway.

Devon Fitzhugh, Sr., 29, and Jazmine Romes, 26, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Johnson, 32, and Whitney Joiner, 34, both of Benton.

James Banks, 68, and Jennie Hampton, 55, both of Jacksonville.

Melissa Stone, 42, and Jason Weatherton, 48, both of Little Rock.

Carmen Edwards, 44, and Jessica Knight, 36, both of Benton.

Gerson Gangoso, 48, and Kathleen Perdido, 32, both of Little Rock.

Shalisha Morgan, 40, of Winston Salem, N.C., and Anthony Hicks, 49, of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

21-2212 Jacqueline Williams v. Phillip Lee, Sr.

21-2213 Terry Mikolajczsk v. Dennis Edwards.

21-2215 John Treece v. Morgan Treece.

21-2216 Bobby Collins v. Tanel Hall.

21-2218 Haley Stivers v. Michael Stivers.

GRANTED

20-950 Janina Green v. Terrell Green.

20-1555 Tara Baker v. Carlos Hood.

21-447 Joe Howard v. Jerdnell Howard.

21-1700 Ahmad Ahmad v. Emilia Ahmad.

21-1719 Kimberly Brown v. Ricky Brown.