Deaths rise for migrants crossing seas

BARCELONA, Spain -- The number of migrants and refugees who died while attempting to reach Europe on dangerous sea crossings more than doubled so far this year compared with the first six months of 2020, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday in a new report.

At least 1,146 people perished between January and June, according to the International Organization for Migration. The number of people attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe increased by 58%, the organization's report said.

The Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy was the deadliest, claiming 741 lives. Next was the stretch of the Atlantic Ocean between West Africa and Spain's Canary Islands, where at least 250 people died, the agency said. At least 149 people also died on the Western Mediterranean route to Spain, as well as at least six on the Eastern Mediterranean route to Greece.

The migration organization says the actual number of deaths on sea routes to Europe may be far higher as many shipwrecks go unreported and others are hard to verify.

Human-rights organizations have warned that the absence of government search-and-rescue vessels, particularly in the Central Mediterranean, would make migrant crossings more dangerous, as European governments increasingly rely on and support North African countries with fewer resources to handle search-and-rescue operations.

Tunisia increased such operations by 90% in the first six months of 2021, while Libyan authorities intercepted and returned more than 15,000 people to the war-torn country, three times more people than in the same period last year, the organization report said.

Meanwhile, Italian authorities increasingly targeted charity rescue ships that have worked over the years to fill the void left by European governments, routinely detaining the vessels operated by nongovernmental organizations for months, sometimes years.

While many factors contributed to this year's higher death toll, including an increase in the number of flimsy boats attempting sea crossings, "the absence of proactive, European, state-led search-and-rescue operations in international waters combined with restrictions on NGOs" was among the main factors, said Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the migration organization.

"These people cannot be abandoned in such a dangerous journey," Msehli said.

Italy detained nine rescue ships so far this year, according to Matteo Villa, a research fellow for the independent think thank ISPI, who tracks data and statistics on migration.

Mediterranean countries such as Italy, Malta, Spain and Greece have repeatedly asked other European countries for help caring for the people who are rescued and reach their shores.

Last year, when pandemic restrictions made it hard to move among countries, the number of refugees and migrants arriving in Europe by sea dropped to its lowest level since 2015. That year, 1 million reached Europe, many of them refugees fleeing the war in Syria.

The deadliest shipwreck so far this year took place April 22 off Libya, when 130 people drowned despite sending distress calls.

The EU-trained and equipped Libyan coast guard was criticized after video emerged showing one of its vessels chasing and firing warning shots at a migrant boat on June 30. Libyan authorities acknowledged the coast guard vessel's actions endangered the lives of migrants and vowed to hold those responsible to account.

In recent years, human-rights groups have reported the mistreatment, torture and abuse of migrants and refugees after they are intercepted by the Libyan coast guard and placed in detention centers.

FILE - In this Friday, Feb 12, 2021 file photo, a woman holds a 3 month old baby as migrants and refugees from different African nationalities wait for assistance on an overcrowded rubber boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms approach them in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, at 122 miles off the Libyan coast. The U.N. migration agency says the number of migrants and refugees who died while attempting to reach Europe on dangerous sea routes more than doubled so far this year compared to the first six months of 2020. The International Organization for Migration said in a new report Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that at least 1,146 people perished between January and June. (AP Photo/Bruno Thevenin, File)