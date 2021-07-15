Don't lift border policies, senators urge Biden

WASHINGTON -- Republican U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Wednesday to continue policies allowing the Department of Homeland Security to swiftly deport foreigners entering the U.S. from Mexico.

Lifting the Donald Trump-era order "will have a dire impact on the crisis already engulfing our southwestern border," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the White House.

The authority for such an order arises from the Public Health Service Act, 42 U.S.C. §§265 and 268.

Issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it empowers Homeland Security officials to "immediately expel aliens who would otherwise be held in congregate settings," the lawmakers wrote.

"COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and limiting the number of individuals held in close proximity is a completely justified measure while the threat of COVID-19 persists," the letter stated.

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton of Arkansas were among the signers.

At a Capitol Hill news conference, Boozman and a dozen of his colleagues highlighted their concerns.

"Changing this policy is a major, major step," Boozman said. "It was enacted in March of 2020. President Biden kept it intact because it was working."

Eliminating it now "will create an even bigger surge on the border," Boozman warned.

The White House did not respond to the criticism Wednesday.

Trump, who emphasized illegal immigration during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, saw a sharp increase in border crossings midway through his term, but nothing like the current surge.

Southwestern border apprehensions jumped from 521,090 in fiscal 2018 to 977,509 in fiscal 2019, before falling to 458,088 in fiscal 2020.

May 2019 was the busiest month for the Trump administration, with 144,116 apprehensions.

The number of border crossings dropped sharply during the early days of the pandemic but later rebounded.

Since Biden took office, the number of apprehensions along the southwestern border has spiked: 78,442 in January; 101,117 in February; 173,337 in March; 178,854 in April; and 180,034 in May.

Under the public health order, 112,302 border-crossers were expelled in an expedited manner in May, rather than remaining in the U.S.

"This is a great tool in the toolbox that we desperately need," Boozman said during Wednesday's news conference.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said border agents in his state have expressed concern about what will happen if the order is lifted.

"Given what the Biden administration has done -- laid out the welcome mat to anybody and everybody who wants to come to the United States illegally without any sort of consequences -- they fear that they will simply lose control of the border," he said.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., blamed the Biden administration for easing border policies in a way that has overwhelmed the system.

Things will get worse without the order, she added.

"They have no plan for this flood of humanity," she said.