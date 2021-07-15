Driver facing fleeing case is charged again

HOT SPRINGS -- A man with felony charges pending from his arrest last month after a traffic stop was arrested again Tuesday night on accusations of fleeing from Hot Springs police in his car and on foot.

Taedrian Patrick Gibson, 22, who lists a West Belding Street address, was taken into custody shortly after 7:30 p.m. and charged with a felony count of fleeing and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.

Gibson was later released on a $3,500 bond and is set to appear Aug. 5 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hot Springs police officer Richard Davis attempted to stop a gray Ford Mustang, believing the registered owner and driver was someone he knew to have a suspended driver's license.

The vehicle stopped in the 2700 block of Central Avenue and Davis gave commands over his PA system to the driver to pull into the parking lot there. The driver allegedly ignored his commands and fled north on Central, turning onto Vineyard Street, running a stop sign at its intersection with Higdon Ferry Road, and then continuing west on Vineyard.

The vehicle turned onto Seventh Street, running another stop sign, and then sped north in the southbound lane before finally stopping in the 400 block of Campbell Street where the driver fled on foot toward Cooper Street.

Gibson was caught behind a residence in the 300 block of Cooper and taken into custody. During an inventory of his vehicle, officers reported finding 2 grams of marijuana on the floorboard.