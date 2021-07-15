EDITORIAL: License agreement

We're not sure how much President Biden's newest executive order is an actual order. Maybe it's more an executive suggestion. Or an executive hint. Or executive advice. It may be a few weeks before this all shakes out.

He told the papers the other day that he plans to sign an executive order to make it easier for workers to hop to rival firms no matter the feelings of their employer. And while that was making all the headlines, and business journals, there were another few lines that caught our attention. And might should catch more attention in Arkansas:

The president says his executive order would "remove some of the state occupational licensing requirements" that make it more difficult to hold such jobs.

The order, according to the Associated Press report, "will direct the Federal Trade Commission to restrict and potentially bar so-called noncompete agreements." That's in the lede of all the stories.

How the FTC obtains the power to forbid folks from signing contracts with potential employers is a whole 'nuther editorial. And box of Pandoras.

But this second--and apparently secondary--part about license requirements may affect more blue-collar workers. According to the AP: "The order also seeks to ban 'unnecessary' occupational licensing that can hurt the earning power of military spouses, skilled immigrants and former prisoners. The requirements can limit the ability of teachers or hair stylists to move across state lines, while also making some spend money at for-profit schools to affirm skills they already have."

Can the FTC throw out state laws? The federal courts have said again and again that federal law pre-empts state antitrust laws. If this ends up in court once more, that's unlikely to change. In any case, the change would benefit workers, and the economies of the several states.