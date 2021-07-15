ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'SpongeBob Musical" splashes onto stage at Studio Theatre

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'SpongeBob Musical'

The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, stages "The SpongeBob Musical" (conceived by Tina Landau, book by Kyle Jarrow, based on the animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg) at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, July 22-24 and 29-31 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 and Aug. 1. The show will also be available to screen on Vimeo, July 29-Aug. 1; ticket purchasers will be sent an email with the Vimeo link and a unique viewing password.

The theater has set current capacity at 85 seats per performance and requires masks for all patrons not fully vaccinated. Social distancing is recommended. Tickets are $25; streaming tickets are $30. Visit centralarkansastickets.com. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

'Frozen Jr.' in Benton

The Young Players will stage Disney's "Frozen Jr." (music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production, based on the Disney animated film), 7 p.m. today-Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Sponsor is Everett Buick GMC. Tickets are $15; $12 for senior citizens 60-plus, military and college students; $6 for students through 12th grade). Visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com. For more information, call (501) 315-5483 (LIVE).

'Green Book' talk

Candacy Taylor, author, photographer and the cultural documentarian who created a multidisciplinary project based on "The Green Book," on display through Aug. 1 at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, will discuss the exhibit in "Talk & Discussion with Candacy Taylor on 'The Green Book,'" 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Admission is free; the talk will also stream live to several libraries statewide — visit mosaictemplarscenter.com.

'Avenue Q' tryouts

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for "Avenue Q" (music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx; book by Jeff Whitty, based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx) at 7 p.m. July 26 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; auditions will consist of readings from the script, singing and a dance combination. An audition packet, including audition times, scenes, character descriptions and rehearsal schedule, is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org. Callbacks, if needed, will take place at 7 p.m. July 27. The show includes adult situations and adult language. Production dates are Sept. 10-12, 16-19 and 23-26. Call (479) 631-8988.

'Do Re Mi' tryouts

The Argenta Community Theater and Wildwood Park for the Arts will hold auditions for their collaborative production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music," by appointment, 10 a.m. Aug. 21 and 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock.

Prepare 16 bars of a song that showcases your vocal range, from or having the same feel as music from the show, and provide sheet music for the accompanist. Auditions will also consist of cold readings from the script (sides will be available at the auditions) and a dance call.

Cast members will receive a small stipend. Auditions are open to performers of all genders, races and ethnicities. Some roles may be combined and most nonleads will also be part of the ensemble. Email Casting@ArgentaCommunityTheater.org for an appointment; walk-ins will be welcome if time permits.

Vincent Insalaco will direct; Bevan Keating will be the musical director. Choreographer will be Christen Pitts.

Production dates are Nov. 3-21 (Nov. 3-13 at Argenta, Nov. 16-21 at Wildwood, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock). Rehearsals begin in late September or early October. Lead character descriptions and more information are available at ArgentaCommunityTheater.org; find additional ticket information at Wildwoodpark.org.