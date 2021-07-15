Fake bills reported burned; man in jail

Jacksonville police officers arrested a Bauxite man accused of burning a wad of counterfeit money in front of an officer early Wednesday, according to a report.

While conducting a patrol at the Oyo Townhouse on 2110 John Harden Drive, an officer encountered Bryan Dawson, 19, the report said. After the officer cleared him of having any warrants, Dawson walked away and lit several counterfeit paper bills on fire, according to the report.

Dawson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with 11 felony counts of forgery and felony tampering with physical evidence.