Flames encroach on Indian tribal land

BLY, Ore. -- Fierce wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are threatening American Indian lands where tribes already are struggling to conserve water and preserve traditional hunting grounds amid a historic drought.

Blazes in Oregon and Washington state were among some 60 large, active wildfires that have destroyed homes and burned through about 1,562 square miles in a dozen mostly Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The fires come as extremely dry conditions and heat waves have swept the region, making wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the American West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive, officials say.

In north-central Washington, hundreds of people in the town of Nespelem on Colville tribal land were ordered to leave because of "imminent and life-threatening" danger as the largest of five wildfires caused by dozens of lightning strikes Monday night tore through grass, sagebrush and timber.

Seven homes burned, but four were vacant, and the entire town evacuated safely before the fire arrived, said Andrew Joseph Jr., chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, which includes more than 9,000 descendants of a dozen tribes.

The tribes declared a state of emergency Tuesday and said the reservation was closed to the public and to industrial activity. The declaration said weather forecasts called for possible triple-digit temperatures and 25-mph winds Wednesday into today that could drive the flames.

In Oregon, the lightning-sparked Bootleg Fire that has destroyed at least 20 homes was raging through lands north of the California border Wednesday. At least 2,000 homes were threatened by the flames.

Mark Enty, a spokesman for the Northwest Incident Management Team 10 working to contain the fire, said that since he arrived in the area last week, the blaze had doubled in size each day.

"That's sort of like having a new fire every day," Enty said.

After less extreme growth, the fire early Wednesday spanned nearly 332 square miles, an area larger than New York City.

As an intense heat wave abated, excessive-heat warnings expired but fire weather warnings were in place for the interior of Oregon, eastern Washington, part of Idaho and the northeast corner of California because of winds and low humidity.

Members of the Oregon National Guard were expected to be deployed to help with road closures and traffic control in fire-affected areas.

The fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest was burning through a region where the Klamath Tribes -- comprising three distinct Indigenous people -- have lived for millennia.

"There is definitely extensive damage to the forest where we have our treaty rights," said Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribal Council in Chiloquin, Oregon, which is about 25 miles west of the Bootleg Fire.

"I am sure we have lost a number of deer to the fire," he said. "We are definitely concerned. I know there are cultural resource areas and sensitive areas that are likely the fire is going through."

The Klamath Tribes have been affected by wildfires before, including one that burned 23 square miles in southern Oregon in September. That fire damaged land where many Klamath tribal members hunt, fish and gather. The fire also burned the tribes' cemetery and at least one tribal member's house, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported in September.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Grygiel, Paul Davenport, Julie Walker, Haven Daley, Christopher Weber and John Antczak of The Associated Press.

Art Garcia and his dog Shiro rest after evacuating to a Red Cross shelter near the Bootleg Fire on Tuesday, July, 13, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Smoke fills the air near the Bootleg Fire, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The Bootleg Fire smoke plume grows over a single tree on Monday, July, 12, 2021 near Bly, Ore. An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Fire from the Bootleg Fire glows in the distance on Tuesday morning, July, 13, 2021 near Bly, Ore. An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Veterinarian Tawnia Shaw, with The Happy Pet Vet team, examines horses that had been left during a Level 3 evacuation during the Bootleg Fire, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Firefighter Gary Robinson, with Pacific Habitat and Fire, eats dinner by headlamp after a 12-hour shift fighting the Bootleg Fire, late Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Operations Section Chief Bert Thayer examines a map of the Bootleg Fire, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Chiloquin, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Beverly Houdyshell, 79, who's home burned down, sits at her granddaughter's house in Doyle, Calif. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Houdyshell, said Tuesday that she's too old and too poor to rebuild and isn't sure what her future holds. "What chance do I have to build another house, to have another home?" Houdyshell said. "No chance at all." Damage was still being tallied in the rural community of Doyle, Calif., where flames swept in during the weekend and destroyed several homes, including Houdyshell's. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)