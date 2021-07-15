Fort Smith officials push for communications department

FORT SMITH -- The city has presented a plan for a communications department, but city directors believe its financial feasibility amid ongoing issues needs to be taken into consideration first.

The department, which would cost the city more than $300,000 per year, would eventually have six full-time employees and involve revamping the city's website. The department would also oversee communication coordination, website management, video production and graphic design.

The proposed expansion is in response to Future Fort Smith Committee Chair John Cooley, who in January requested the city increase its communication with residents. The Future Fort Smith Committee ensures the city adheres to its comprehensive plan for goals, policies and planning for future development.

Cooley's requests included for the city to revamp its website, increase digital communication, brand itself better, add more communication staff and move communications money from other departments into a central budget. Shari Cooper, city communications manager, said such a department would solidify the city's communication with the public and promote the city to the outside world.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton recommended the city wait until budget season in the final months of the year. Morton cited concerns such as the city's federal consent decree, which was lodged against the city in 2015 to address a wastewater system that for decades allowed runoff into the Arkansas River. He also mentioned the Massard Water Reclamation Facility, parks, water leaks and retirement for police and fire.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said budget season "would be the best place" to assess the feasibility of the plan, meaning it wouldn't be funded until next year if created and approved by the board.

The recommendation would move the start date of Cooper's plan, which is proposed to be implemented from Sept. 6-May 20, 2022.

"We're going to get it done," said Mayor George McGill. "Carl and the board will have to make some decisions, but at the end of the day, it will be done."

In the proposed plan, the city would set aside $114,688 for the department head starting in 2022. The communications manager currently makes $97,682 according to Cooper's memo for the meeting.

The website and digital media specialist, communications coordinator and administrative coordinator would be moved over from vacant communication and clerical positions within the utility department. More than $70,000 is budgeted for communications in the Utility Department, which would be rolled into the cost of the new department, the memo states.

"The board said, 'We're not doing a good enough job telling the people about the consent decree,'" said Cooper, who said Lance McAvoy, utility director, wanted the proposed department to take the three vacant positions. Cooper said McAvoy asked to keep the two filled communications positions in the Utility Department.

The new positions -- a video production specialist, a graphic designer and an intern -- would cost the city $122,436. Technical tools, supplies, training, a website upgrade, marketing, branding and advertising would cost $191,759 in 2022, according to the proposed plan.

During the meeting Cooper said a communications department could more effectively market the city's successes such as landing Hytrol and a fleet of fighter jets at Ebbing Air National Guard base. She also said it could market the city to potential residents amid a shift to less populated areas during covid-19.

It could also put out news releases more effectively, she said.

Part of the communication plan could create a city website that functions as a "virtual city hall," said Byron Gillin, regional director of sales for civic communications group Granicus. The website would include branding of events such as the Steel Horse Rally and a hub for services and information, Gillin said.

Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego, who from 2012-14 was the senior communications specialist and press secretary for Colorado Springs, Colo., said Granicus is "the gold standard" for city websites.

If the city is going to pay for a communications department, At-Large Director Kevin Settle said he would like to see its funding not affect the utility department. He pointed out the consent decree in his reasoning.

At-Large Director Robyn Dawson also pointed out department heads have told the board they will be making additional requests in the budget. Ward 2 Director Andre Good emphasized employee pay increases.

"People are watching, and we have so many other issues," said Good.

While Geffken acknowledged the city's other issues, he also said communicating effectively is important. He said the city's message "is made up" for them by the public if not.

Rego said the city needs to move toward a department to capture all of Cooley's requests.

"It's wishful thinking in the extreme to think that substantial progress will be made on this thing without some centralization of effort," he said.