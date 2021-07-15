Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia hopes to reopen interstate by next week after bridge crash

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:56 p.m.
Georgia's State Route 86 bridge is inspected over Interstate 16 in Treutlen County on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The interstate is shut down in both directions from Exit 71 to Exit 78 after a trailer hit the bridge and shifted it nearly 6 feet. (Georgia Department of Transportation via AP)

SOPERTON, Ga. — Authorities say they hope to reopen an interstate that connects the Atlanta area to the Georgia coast by next week after a crash knocked a bridge overpass from its support beams.

Crews plan to demolish the overpass so they can reopen Interstate 16 by next week, the Georgia Department of Transportation said. The interstate was closed in both directions following Thursday’s crash.

At a news conference Thursday, authorities said a semi on I-16 was hauling a trailer with a dumping mechanism that was extended upwards, causing it to strike the bridge.

The agency shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its concrete base.

Interstate 16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The bridge is about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT