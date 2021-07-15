GOP official quits Michigan position

The executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, who said the 2020 presidential election wasn’t stolen and blamed Donald Trump for the GOP loss, has resigned.

Jason Roe, a veteran strategist who was brought on in February, stepped down from the post but declined to expand on why he resigned less than six months later, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“I resigned my position as executive director and the reasons will remain between me and Chairman Weiser,” he said in a statement to the newspaper, referring to Michigan GOP Party Chairman Ron Weiser. “We’ve built an amazing team and I know they will be very successful in 2022. I look forward to helping however I can.” Roe drew criticism in November for being one of the few GOP leaders who accepted the results of the 2020 election despite the majority of Republicans believing the former president’s false assertion that the election was stolen from him.

“The unfortunate reality within the party today is that Trump retains a hold that is forcing party leaders to continue down the path of executing his fantasy of overturning the outcome — at their own expense,” he told Politico at the time. “Frankly, continuing to humor him merely excuses his role in this. The election wasn’t stolen, he blew it. Up until the final two weeks, he seemingly did everything possible to lose. Given how close it was, there is no one to blame but Trump.” Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, flipping a state to the Democrats that Trump narrowly won in 2016.