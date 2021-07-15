DEAR READERS: We are in the middle of it: hurricane season. Let's look at some safety hints. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov), preparedness is critical:

• Have a list of all emergency phone numbers and program them into your phone. Have an emergency kit with stable foods, water, medications, blankets, etc. Make sure your family, especially any elderly people and those needing special assistance, is aware of all plans. Have a plan for pets also.

• Evacuation orders? Never ignore them. Get everyone to safety. Avoid flooded areas. Continue to practice all covid-19 safety protocols.

• Experts are predicting this will be an active hurricane season. Stay informed and stay safe. Read up on hurricane safety on many sites to keep everyone from harm.

DEAR READERS: Planning to buy jewelry? You might see the term millimeter abbreviated "mm." The width of chains and the size of pearls and gemstones are often measured in millimeters.

It takes 25 millimeters to make up just under 1 inch, so a millimeter is very small.

DEAR HELOISE: I try to walk for 20 minutes per day. It feels good to move, and my dog likes to go with me.

-- Eileen P. in Indiana

DEAR READER: It's so important for your physical and mental well-being to get outside for a moment each day. Walk, feel the breeze on your skin and the sun on your face, listen to the birds, find tiny insects on the concrete and step carefully over them (bugs play a critical role in our ecosystem), and let your dog romp in the grass. Then, refreshed, you can carry on with your work and daily tasks.

DEAR HELOISE: I came across a delicious idea: I slice a banana into 1-inch rounds, fork each, dip into pancake batter and fry both sides. Then I drizzle with chocolate syrup and sprinkle with powdered sugar. It's a great weekend breakfast for the family.

-- Hannah K. in Pennsylvania

DEAR HELOISE: I was thinking about decorating my bedroom in a nautical theme, but I wanted to test out the look. So I redid my bathroom into a nautical theme, with bright blues, whites and seashells and starfish. It worked out nicely, and the bedroom is next.

-- Anne V. in Texas

DEAR READER: Testing out design elements in a small space is a smart idea.

DEAR READERS: When measuring flour, don't scoop your measuring cup into the container of flour. This will compress the flour and make it denser, and you will get too much flour for your recipe.

Spoon the flour from its container into the measuring cup for a more accurate measure.

DEAR READERS: Commercial fabric softeners are full of chemicals and can contribute to allergies and unpleasantness. Here's how to banish static electricity, naturally, in the dryer:

Crumple a couple of foot-long pieces of aluminum foil into tight balls and toss them into the dryer. The foil will absorb the electrical charges that make clothes stick together. It's safe and cheap. One ball can be used for up to six months.

