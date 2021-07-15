Hong Kong booksellers taking care on offerings

HONG KONG -- Booksellers at Hong Kong's annual book fair are offering a reduced selection of books deemed politically sensitive, as they try to avoid violating a sweeping national-security law imposed on the city last year.

The book fair was postponed twice last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It usually draws hundreds of thousands of people looking for everything from the latest bestsellers to works by political figures.

This year, far fewer politically sensitive books are on display. Vendors are curating their books carefully to avoid violating the security law.

Beijing imposed the law on Hong Kong in June 2020. Authorities have used it to crack down on dissent, arresting more than 100 pro-democracy supporters in the city.

The law has drawn criticism from governments and other critics who say it restricts freedoms not found on the communist-ruled mainland that were promised to the former British colony for 50 years after it was handed to Beijing in 1997.

Jimmy Pang, a publisher who used to sell books about 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations that became known as the Umbrella Movement, said many books critical of the government have disappeared.

"Every vendor will read through the books that they are bringing to the book fair to see if there is any content that might cause trouble," said Pang, who is president of the Subculture publishing house.

"We don't want to get into trouble that will affect the operation of the book fair, so we self-censor a lot this time. We read through every single book and every single word before we bring it here," he said.

People browse through books at the annual book fair in Hong Kong Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

