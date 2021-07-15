Happy birthday (July 15): Your perceptions deepen. More often than not, you won't just see; you'll look. You won't just hear; you'll listen. Your problem-solving skills are quick, your creativity broad. These attractive qualities magnetize a variety of relationships to you — loving, casual, professional, long-term and more.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Lethargy goes against your fire sign nature, and it is quite off-putting to behold lazy movements and apathetic moods. A vital physicality is like a religion to you. Your posture alone is an inspiration to others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look to the horizon. Excellent events gallop toward you like cavalry to save the day. If there are buildings and walls (or relationships and responsibilities) in the way, look out anyway. Can't see the horizon? Invent the horizon.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're on board with an agenda and your senses are primed to gather the right clues, so much so that you don't even really need any external reinforcement or help. Aligned and alert, all is automatically coming together for you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don't like to leave things floating around, especially things that clearly belong together. You'll gather collections, tether ideas and pull them together, and issue the introductions to connect people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't have the answer? Don't worry. Connecting with others because you have something to say can be off-putting. Finding something to say to help you connect with people is more lovable and social.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Trust the feeling you're getting more than what's in a resume or sales pitch. People will behave as you think they might, not because they are influenced by you, but because your intuition is two steps ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People often don't want what they think they do. The one asking you to solve a problem may really just want you to be in the problem with them so they can interact with you in a way they interpret as care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Humans do human things — arrive late or don't show up, over-promise or spill the very information they are supposed to keep secret. Humans will disappoint as if it's their job, which is why to forgive is divine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can tell so much by looking into a person's eyes. You are attuned to subtle energy and can easily read the glint of passion, the sparkle of affection and the glisten of humanity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Though in the long sweep of human existence the notion of land ownership is fairly recent, the animals and even the plants fight for territory. In an artful and detailed way, you'll mark yours today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'd like to help someone, and helping yourself may be the very best way. Everyone must decide for themselves what habits and behaviors are optimum and how to stay healthy in body, mind and relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What looks adorable on a child can look ridiculous or even criminal on an adult. What flew like fashion one year is an embarrassment in others. The hardest thing to unlearn is the thing that once worked very well.

OCEAN VOYAGE OF THE SOUL

The sun trine Neptune in water signs recalls an ocean voyage of the soul. Were you to reach your desired destination in an instant, beamed in like a Star Trek voyager, it would be an empty and meaningless transport, readying you for nothing. Sea legs are earned; equilibrium is a skill; the transportation is transformation.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a 38-year-old Sagittarius guy in committed relationship with a 25-year-old Scorpio woman. The problem is that she doesn’t understand why sometimes I want to take a vacation without her. I’ve been going on trips with my guy friends since college — usually about two a year, and often just three-day getaways, though some have been longer. I feel relaxed and free, and I always have a great time. I love my girlfriend, and I like going on vacation with her, too. But it’s not the same. I would hate to give my guy-only trips up, even though right now it seems to really upset her. Am I being unreasonable?”

A: Stand your ground on this one. All men need their space, and Sagittarius men need even more than most. Note that feelings of jealousy can be especially strong in Scorpio women, and she can be very direct with you about her feelings. Your Scorpio needs assurance that you won’t have so much fun loosening up with your guy friends that you forget to come back to her. Tell your Scorpio that the men-only trips will have a rejuvenating effect on your relationship with her.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

As the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, co-founder of The Huffington Post and author of 15 books, Arianna Huffington is known for having strong opinions and sharing them widely. Huffington’s birth chart is unusual as her sun, moon, Mercury and Uranus are all nestled in Cancer, suggesting a highly intuitive, soulful and nurturing personality. Venus in Gemini brings the sharp wit and sociability.