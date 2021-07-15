House panel sets inquiry of firm's Arizona recount

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is opening an investigation into Arizona's GOP-commissioned review of the 2020 presidential election and the private contractor leading the effort, whose chief executive has echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the committee, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., sent a letter Wednesday to Douglas Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, seeking correspondences, documents and other information about his Florida company's review of nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County.

"The committee is seeking to determine whether the privately funded audit conducted by your company in Arizona protects the right to vote or is instead an effort to promote baseless conspiracy theories, undermine confidence in America's elections, and reverse the result of a free and fair election for partisan gain," Maloney and Raskin, who heads the subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties, wrote to Logan.

A contact for Cyber Ninjas did not respond to The Washington Post's request for comment.

Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential nominee to win Arizona in nearly 25 years -- earning the state's 11 electoral college votes, mostly because of the growth and diversification of Maricopa County, home to the fifth-largest city in the United States.

Federal and state judges rejected allegations of fraud and irregularities in Arizona last year. The county's results were confirmed by a number of reviews as well as a forensic audit ordered by the county that concluded in February.

Still, many state Republicans have promoted Trump's baseless claims that widespread fraud led to a rigged election and his loss. The Republican-led state Senate ordered the review, seized voting equipment and hired Cyber Ninjas for the job.

Audit organizers said they have completed a hand recount but would not release results from their review until August.

The review and the examination of voting machines have taken place on the floor of a former basketball arena in Phoenix and been livestreamed exclusively using cameras operated by One America News, a pro-Trump media organization.

The process has been widely criticized by election experts as sloppy, vague and insecure.

In their letter to Logan, Maloney and Raskin said the committee "is deeply troubled by Cyber Ninjas's lack of election audit experience; its reported mismanagement of the audit in Maricopa County, which may have compromised ballots and election equipment; your own bias and history of embracing conspiracy theories related to the election; and the private sources of funding that may have further undermined the credibility and impartiality of this effort."

In addition to documents, the committee requested "all communications involving you or any Cyber Ninjas employees, consultants, agents, volunteers, or representatives" with Trump, any Trump official and several others between Nov. 6, 2020 and the present.

The committee is seeking the material by July 28.

In June, Maricopa County said it would replace the voting equipment that was turned over to Cyber Ninjas because of concerns that the review had compromised the security of the machines.

"The voters of Maricopa County can rest assured, the County will never use equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections," the county said in a statement. "As a result, the County will not use the subpoenaed equipment in any future elections."

Information for this article was contributed by Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post.