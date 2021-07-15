• Pope Francis, the 84-year-old pontiff, was discharged from a Rome hospital and returned to the Vatican on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing surgery to remove half of his colon, stopping at St. Mary Major Basilica to give thanks for the success of the operation and to pray for others.

• Trish Wilcher of Augusta, Ga., said it was nearly midnight when she reached down to pick up something off the floor that moved, leading to the discovery of a mother snake and 17 hatchlings under her bed, which were all gathered up by her husband, Max, and taken to a nearby creek.

• Tyria Robinson, 19, of New Orleans, accused of fatally shooting a man in a car and then stripping off her bloodied clothes to hide the evidence, pleaded innocent to second-degree murder and other charges, Jefferson Parish authorities said.

• Walt Maddox, the mayor of Tuscaloosa, Ala., covered topics that included tornado recovery and naming a new high school after legendary University of Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, as the host of a new podcast titled "Tuscaloosa Talk," which offers an inside look at city government.

• Tamin Sultani, a 22-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker who used a knife to injure seven people in an attack in Vetlanda, Sweden, when he became angry over perceived religious insults, was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to life in prison.

• Joel Tucker, 52, of Prairie Village, Kan., who didn't show up for his first sentencing hearing a week ago, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud and other counts in a debt-selling scam involving millions of dollars.

• Ramsey Meadows, a Tupelo, Miss., 13-year-old who has Down syndrome and autism, and his mother, Stacy Flowers, called police after Ramsey's $2,100 custom tricycle, designed to give special-needs children greater mobility, was stolen from their carport.

• Rudy Harper, a deputy police chief in Detroit, said a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed banquet hall was arrested at a hospital where he was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

• Juli Mazi, 41, a naturopathic physician in Napa, Calif., faces wire fraud and other counts after being accused of selling fake covid-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards, federal prosecutors said.