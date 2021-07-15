It's about life

As covid cases ramp up in Arkansas, here we go again into heightened controversy between vaccine proponents and deniers. The ugly looks in the grocery store, the angry retorts at the gas station are common on both sides.

As they watch the number of cases rise and hear that almost all these cases are of unvaccinated persons, the proponents for getting the shots exclaim of the unvaccinated, "What don't they (the vaccine opponents) understand? They must be stupid." Because all of us have friends and family on both sides whom we care about, and because vaccine reluctance is a grave threat to all of us, we simply cannot wash our hands of one another.

We must recognize that those who do not get the shots are not a monoculture; I can identify several constituencies. You could possibly add others.

The first group is those persons who because of health conditions simply cannot safely be vaccinated. Enough said. One can only hope they are wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and encouraging others to get a shot to protect themselves.

A second group are the fearful, especially of the idea of an "experimental" drug rushed into the market. How can we know the effects of the long-term will not be negative? Historically, countless medical studies tell us that severe side effects to any vaccine are extremely rare and if they do occur, they usually happen within the first two months. Balancing what we do not know about the vaccine against what we do absolutely know, any perceived risk is well worth taking.

Another perspective would be from people who are simply not educated or diligent enough to fact-check for themselves and distinguish between science and false news. Note, please, that I am not saying people who are not intelligent enough to determine a trustworthy source of information, but rather, regretfully, they are unschooled. I taught high school and college critical-thinking skills; properly taught, students can and do learn how to assess credible sources and challenge sketchy ones.

When Internet chat rooms and media pundits are the sources of news, the facts are often not fact at all. Sadly, not everyone knows that or cares to admit it. When former Playboy model and President Trump hush-money recipient Karen McDougal filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News--and specifically comments made by network host Tucker Carlson, Fox News' legal defense of Tucker Carlson was that Carlson engages in "rhetorical hyperbole and opinion commentary" on his Fox News show. According to Forbes magazine, the judge in the case agreed, ruling that Carlson's statements are intended to "frame political debate." Certainly, there is nothing there on which to make a health decision.

And then there are people who, refusing to fact-check, or even after fact-checking sufficiently, prefer their own opinion over proven fact. I will never forget having a high school senior discover upon fulfilling her requirements for a final term paper that, based on her research, her thesis was wrong, false. However, when I asked if she intended to change it, she said, "Oh no, just because it's not factual doesn't mean I don't believe it!"

I was reminded of her when I contradicted an individual on Facebook who misquoted George Washington (at least according to the Fred W. Smith National Library for the Study of George Washington), and he told me, "Well, if he didn't say it, he should have!" Hard to come up with a response to that.

So why would anyone stick to a thesis that even she knows is wrong? Why would anyone put words in the mouth of our first president? Why would anyone hang on the words of a news personality who legally spews rhetorical hyperbole?

Perhaps persons may feel they have something to gain or lose in accepting a particular position, true or not. Perhaps the vaccine has become so politicized that yielding a position feels like abandonment of the cause. To be misled on one issue might suggest they have been equally misled on others. No one likes to be wrong. Or perhaps the end justifies the means, even if it means 606,000 deaths and rising.

Psychological research suggests most people choose to believe something based on one or more of four sources: their own experience, their intuition, some sort of authority, or empirical research (evidence).

I have, as I hope you do, blessedly little experience with covid itself. I was vaccinated for smallpox and polio, as were my children. My intuition tells me when I think people are glad to see me, when a friend's voice alerts me to a problem; it says not a bit about whether I should get a covid shot. Because I have little background in the sciences, I must turn to authorities with credentials I trust for information. Finally, the research (the evidence) about covid that has been gathered continues to point to the efficacy of vaccination.

We're in a bad spot here. Covid is clearly not fooling around and has no respect for our fears, our political persuasion, or our own personal "beliefs." This is not about what we "think." It is about life itself.

If you are vaccinated, continue to appeal to those who are not. If not, please reconsider.

Dana F. Steward is a retired writing teacher from Sherwood and editor of the nature anthology "A Rough Sort of Beauty: Reflections on the Natural Heritage of Arkansas."