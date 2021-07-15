Jimmy Buffett coming to AMP

ROGERS — Arkansas Parrot Heads got a thrilling surprise Thursday afternoon when the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion announced that Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band will make his AMP debut at 8 p.m. Sept. 14.

Buffett brings his Margaritaville experience to Rogers as part of his “Life on the Flip Side Tour.”

The tour is named for Buffett’s first studio release in seven years, “Life On The Flip Side,” which debuted at No. 2 last year. The album was quickly followed by his second release of 2020, the acoustic album “Songs You Don’t Know By Heart.” To round out 2020, Buffett was inducted into the Mississippi Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Tickets range from $55 to $175 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. July 23 and there is an eight ticket limit per customer. Ticket buyers may also choose to add one of the venue’s new amenities — Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals — to their tickets for $10 each.

More information and the full 2021 schedule are available at waltonartscenter.org/amp or by calling the box office at 443-5600.