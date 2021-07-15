Sections
Little Rock firefighter, 35, accused in child porn case, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:05 p.m.
Christian Burton (Pulaski County jail)

A Little Rock firefighter arrested earlier this month is accused in a case involving child pornography, authorities said.

Christian Burton, 35, was arrested at work on July 2, Little Rock Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard confirmed. Burton was placed on unpaid leave as soon as the department was notified of Burton’s arrest, according to the chief.

Hubbard said the FBI is leading the investigation.

Burton has been employed by the city as a firefighter since March 2019, according to Hubbard.

He added that the department will do an internal administrative investigation when they receive additional information about the case.

