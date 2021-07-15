Man on pretrial release indicted on drug charges

A Hot Spring County man awaiting trial in federal court on charges of distributing methamphetamine was arraigned Wednesday on a superseding indictment related to a 2018 arrest and a new indictment after a grand jury charged him with distributing methamphetamine while he was out on pretrial release on the original indictment.

William Tyler Wiley, 31, of Traskwood, appeared Wednesday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome T. Kearney for arraignment in both indictments and entered innocent pleas to both through his attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock.

In the superseding indictment, Wiley was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The latest indictment charged Wiley with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine while on pretrial release, felon in possession of a firearm while on pretrial release, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime while on pretrial release.

Under U.S. sentencing statutes, each count of pretrial release violation carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison to run consecutively to any other sentence of imprisonment. If found guilty of the original charges, Wiley could face up to 20 years in prison on either of the drug distribution counts, five years on the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime count and 10 years on the felon in possession of a firearm count.

Kearney adopted a previous order issued March 1 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe to hold Wiley for trial. Wiley is scheduled for trial July 26 before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on the superseding indictment and Aug. 16 before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker on the latest indictment. He is represented by Hall in both matters.

Wiley is being held in the Saline County jail for federal authorities, as well as on state charges of felony theft by receiving, misdemeanor theft by receiving and felony possession of psuedoephedrine, according to the Saline County jail roster Wednesday.