• Prince Charles went on the airwaves Wednesday to warn that industrial farming in Britain and around the world was ruining the planet and destroying family farms and the web of life in rural communities, especially in his beloved England. Dressed in a summer-weight gray suit, speaking into a microphone beside a vase of hydrangea blooms, the heir to the throne spoke of the importance of nature, healthy soil and carbon sequestration -- themes that would be music to the ears of many green activists. "Year after year, I've watched with increasing concern as many of this country's precious landscapes were slowly diminished in the name of efficiency," Charles, 72, said in an 2-minute audio-video essay aired on BBC Radio. He said while English cropland is being devoted to large-scale, single crops, populations of farm birds and insects have plummeted. Charles, an ardent environmentalist, remarked on his own experience as a farmer, saying that allowing small farms to wither will "break the backbone of Britain's rural communities," he said. If they go it will "rip the heart out of the British countryside." While Charles argued that the emphasis on producing cheap food is threatening the survival of the country's farms, he did not argue for a way to support the consumer and the farmer. But Charles said, "How we produce food has a direct impact on the Earth's capacity to sustain us, which has a direct impact on human health and economic prosperity."

• A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that "Tiger King" Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two men to kill animal-welfare activist Carole Baskin. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver found that the trial court wrongly treated those two convictions separately in calculating his prison term under sentencing guidelines and ordered he be resentenced. The blond mullet-wearing zookeeper, known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign, was prominently featured in the popular Netflix documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." The panel agreed with Maldonado-Passage that the court should have treated them as one conviction at sentencing because they both involved the same goal of killing Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. According to the ruling, the court should have sentenced Maldonado-Passage to between 17½ years and just under 22 years.