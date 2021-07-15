Nashville woman struck by car, dies

A Nashville woman died Tuesday night when she was struck by a car while walking along U.S. 371 in Nashville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Shardae Golston, 33, was struck by a 2017 Ford Focus as she walked in the northbound lane of the highway about 9:20 p.m., the report said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, the report said.