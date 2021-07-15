Nebraska's Art Farm encourages collaboration

MARQUETTE, Neb. -- Within the expanse of Hamilton County row cropland near Marquette, acres of tall, densely packed vegetation stick out like an oasis in a desert.

The oasis entry is akin to a center pivot driveway, flanked by tall prairie ditch grass. Moving forward, trees hang low over the deeply rutted dirt driveway. It winds aimlessly farther into the flourishing greenery.

As the mass of trees dwindle a large, gently rusted cubic sculpture nestled deeply into the grassland indicates that, yes, this is the place.

This is Art Farm.

Artist and Art Farm Director Ed Dadey said he established the artists' collective in 1993. The idea of starting an artist residency program started simmering in the 1970s.

"I inherited the farm," Dadey said. "I'm not a farmer and realized I had all these buildings."

A building dubbed "Victoria" was constructed in the late 19th century, he noted.

Dadey spoke softly, muffled further by the staccato sounds of hammers and roar of chainsaws ripping through repurposed wood. Creative-types wielding building equipment appeared from behind buildings and trees, only to disappear.

Beyond Dadey, a group sat in the bed of a beat up gray pickup truck. They were tasked with retrofitting the truck to better haul a bulky vintage printing press. One of the team members sketched plans for their pulley-like contraption in black ink. They are beautiful.

Angel Castillo was a member of the pulley taskforce. About an hour later, Castillo was in one of the barns chatting with fellow residents, including a young woman nursing her baby.

"It's kind of amazing," Castillo said, her eyes sweeping through the dimly lit room. "You get studio space and time -- and all sorts of freedom. This is a different world."

Castillo's primary disciplines are furniture, set design and visual mixed media. Artists of any and all disciplines are welcome, Dadey said.

"I guess you could say if you consider yourself creative, then you can apply," he said.

There is an application process to receive a residency, including a portfolio of work. The artists vary in experience level.

Anney Bollgiano, a writer and professor at Howard University, is at Art Farm for the second time.

"It's a special place," she said, standing on the path past the garden in sunny yellow boots. "I think that everyone here creates something here that they couldn't create anywhere else," she said. "There's a certain slowness that inspires reflection."

Boundaries between artistic mediums wash away at the farm. Castillo said laboring and living together evokes freestyle brainstorming sessions. "You have conversations over breakfast, and soon you're working on a concept someone else was talking about," she said.

Castillo said Art Farm is not a competition. Art Farm is about collaborating.

One of the loftiest and most collaborative efforts on Art Farm is a musical instrument invention so large a platform was constructed to play it. William Jason Raynovich has returned for residencies four times to perfect the instrument, right down to the hertz.

Fellow resident Rebecca Reineke has been collaborating with Raynovich, doing much of the instrument's construction among other contributions. For now, the instrument rests proudly in the top floor of a dimly lit barn, but Raynovich and Reineke have big plans for their creation.

As Reineke stood confidently atop the platform using a rubber mallet and a lathed mulberry branch to find the perfect hertz, Raynovich's eyes were like stars. His dream is being realized, he said. "Without me coming to Art Farm this never would have happened."

Collaborations are more than projects embarked upon with another resident. There are readings and studio tours, bonfires and meals together.

"It's like a big conversation," Bollgiano said. "We're all helping each other."

The number of residents on the farm at one time varies; currently, Dadey said, there are 19.

"It's sort of like critical mass. At about six people you have energy," he said.

For some of the artists, Art Farm is a culture shock. During the years residents have hailed from all over the United States and several countries. Castillo is from Los Angeles. "I think when I was younger I would have said I would (prefer the city)," Castillo said. "But now between getting the space and fewer distractions ... this is what I need."

"The quality of life is better here," Castillo said. "There are so many things you can do for enjoyment without paying anything."

There is plenty of work to do. Dadey has been adding to the farm throughout the years, he said. "Ninety percent of the buildings here I are my neighbors' ... abandoned."

Buildings range from sheds to barns, old houses and garages. A blue school bus sits, waiting. An artist has plans to convert it into a livable space. "He's going to make it beautiful," Bollgiano said, gazing at the beat-up bus and seeing its potential.

Usually, like the blue bus, the buildings are rickety and in poor shape. It's up to the residents to refurbish them into temporary homes and spaces to create. Dadey said it helps keep the experience cost-free. "Part of what the artists do is get the place maintained," Dadey said. "They volunteer their physical labor."

That labor includes gardening -- a significant amount of residents' foodstuffs comes from food grown on farm grounds. Sections of the path leading to the garden are stained purple with felled mulberries. There is an orchard of plums, apples, peaches and the like. Seeds for the garden are saved from year-to-year for the following year's planting.

Andrew Art, a writer and professor, said physical labor makes him look at his art in a different way.

"What I appreciate about being here is so much of my writing is just sitting at a laptop," Art said. "Being able to work with my hands is exercising something I don't usually get to use."

Between the resources natural and artistic, Art said, "There's something about all of the materials here."

Dadey is posed the question, what inspires you?

He thinks for a long time, furrowing his brow before answering: "The most inspiring thing is when you see someone come and watch them change."