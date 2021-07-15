Walmart automating packing of pallets

Walmart Inc. is adopting an automated pallet-packing system that it has been testing in 25 of its 42 regional distribution centers.

The Bentonville-based retailer has used the technology since 2017 at a warehouse in Florida. Walmart is now integrating the system into its regional network, the company said Wednesday.

High-speed, mobile bots will sort, store, retrieve and pack freight onto pallets. A complex algorithm enables them to organize and load the freight in a dense, modular fashion that makes full use of storage capacity.

Using robotics to organize and optimize freight "creates custom store- and aisle-ready pallets, which take the guesswork out of unloading trucks," said Joe Metzger, executive vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart U.S.

"In short, this is a game changer," Metzger said. "This move will fundamentally alter how products get to stores."

Benefits of the new system include saving time, limiting out-of-stocks and increasing the speed of stocking and unloading, he said. It also lets workers learn new skills and decreases the need for them to handle heavy freight.

-- Serenah McKay

Home BancShares 2Q earnings coming

Home BancShares Inc. is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings before the stock market opens today.

The bank's executive management team also is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1 p.m. to discuss the results.

The live call is available at (877)-508-9586 and by asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay will be available at (877)-344-7529, passcode: 10157552. The recording can be accessed for one week. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company's website at homebancshares.com.

Home BancShares, based in Conway, provides commercial and retail banking services through Centennial Bank locations in Arkansas, Florida, south Alabama and New York City.

Shares of Home BancShares fell 5 cents, or 0.21%, to close Wednesday at $23.45.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index ends day on downswing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 629.14, down 2.15.

"Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to soothe investor fears of monetary tightening during congressional testimony today which allowed stocks to close modestly higher led by the consumer staples and real estate sectors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of J.B. hunt Transport Services rose 1.63%. Dillard's Inc. shares fell 2.2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.