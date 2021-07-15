NLR man identified as slaying victim

North Little Rock police have identified a man killed Friday, according to a news release.

Police said Ronnie Smith, 63, of North Little Rock died from trauma. He was found at 3:50 p.m. Friday at West 25th and Division streets, the Wednesday news release said.

Spokesman Sgt. Carmen Helton said Wednesday that specific information about Smith's injuries will not be released.

According to Helton, no information about potential suspects will be released yet.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call detective Paul Cantrell at (501) 771-7167 or the police tip line at (501) 680-8439, according to the release.