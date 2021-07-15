No-tracking option for users of iPhones hinders advertisers

When users get asked on iPhone devices if they'd like to be tracked, the vast majority say no. That's worrying Facebook Inc.'s advertisers, who are losing access to some of their most valuable targeting data and have already seen a decrease in effectiveness of their ads.

The new prompt from Apple Inc., which arrived in an iOS software update to iPhones in early June, explicitly asks users of each app whether they are willing to be tracked across their internet activity. Most are saying no, according to Branch, which analyzes mobile app growth. People are giving apps permission to track their behavior 25% of the time, Branch found, severing a data pipeline that has powered the targeted advertising industry for years.

"It's been pretty devastating for I would say the majority of advertisers," said Eric Seufert, a mobile analyst who writes the Mobile Dev Memo trade blog. "The big question is: Are we seeing just short-term volatility where we can expect a move back to the mean, or is this a new normal?"

Facebook advertisers, in particular, have noticed the effect in the last month. Media buyers who run Facebook ad campaigns on behalf of clients said Facebook is no longer able to reliably see how many sales its clients are making, so it's harder to figure out which Facebook ads are working. Losing this data also affects Facebook's ability to show a business's products to potential new customers. It also makes it more difficult to "re-target" people with ads that show users items they have looked at online, but may not have purchased.

A Facebook spokesman declined to say what percentage of its users have accepted the company's tracking prompt, but roughly 75% of the world's iPhone users have downloaded the newest operating system, according to Branch. Seufert estimated that in the first full quarter users see the prompt, the iOS changes could cut Facebook's revenue by 7% if roughly 20% of users agree to be tracked. If just 10% of users grant Facebook tracking permission, revenue could be down as much as 13.6%, according to his models. The first full quarter with the prompt is the third quarter. Facebook reports second quarter earnings at the end of this month.

Most retail websites include Facebook software that sends detailed customer data back to the social network, including when a Facebook user makes a purchase. Facebook can then use that data to better understand what a retailer's target customer looks like, and show that retailer's ads to other people on Facebook who match that profile, known as a "lookalike" audience.

But as people have asked Facebook and other apps not to track their behavior, the social networking company has started to lose access to this data. Gil David, a media buyer at Run DMG who spends about $1 million on Facebook ads per month for clients, said the company used to know about the vast majority of his client's sales. Now that data is inconsistent. With one larger client, Facebook captured 64% of sales. With a smaller client, just 42%.

Zach Stuck, another media buyer who runs Homestead Studio and spends millions on Facebook ads per month, has seen the same changes. Facebook used to capture around 95% of the sales data from his clients. In one case now, there is a 57% gap between sales he can see on Shopify and what Facebook is reporting, he said.

Since Facebook has a smaller sample of data, an advertiser may be paying to reach someone who doesn't quite fit their target audience, making the ads less effective for the amount of money advertisers spend.

"What Facebook was great at is they were able to see who bought and find that user's buyer behavior -- what other websites are they visiting, what other things are they doing," Stuck said. When it can't see this data, Facebook can't accurately find "other people that might be able to buy a product similar to that."

Missing this sales data also makes it harder for Facebook to properly measure the reach of its ads because media buyers don't know how many sales are being driven by their marketing campaigns. Facebook used to tell advertisers how many sales it made within certain demographic cohorts -- women in Texas, or 18- to 25-year-old men, for example. The company has stopped sharing that level of detail, advertisers say.

Another key part of Facebook advertising is "re-targeting," or showing someone an ad for a product they may have looked at online or put into a digital shopping cart, but never purchased. When users ask Facebook to stop tracking their behavior, this form of re-targeting isn't possible.

Losing the ability to re-target products to customers after they viewed them online but didn't buy hurts businesses trying to sell more expensive products, advertisers say, because it's rarer for someone to make an impulse purchase on something pricey. Customers are more likely to make a big purchase when that expensive item shows up in their Facebook news feed for weeks after they originally looked at it.