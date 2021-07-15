Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Source: Beal in protocol

A person with knowledge of the situation said U.S. Olympic guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has entered the health and safety protocols related to covid-19, which raises the possibility that he might miss the Tokyo Games. Beal will be tested multiple times in the coming days, according to the person who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the player involved for USA Basketball was not revealed publicly. The results of those tests will likely determine if he remains on the roster, the person said. USA Basketball could still replace Beal before heading to Tokyo. The Americans picked their 12-man team last month but noted that it may change if necessary. Players and their family members in Las Vegas have been tested daily during their training camp there. Beal has played in, and started, all three exhibitions for the U.S. so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points on 10-of-21 shooting.

FOOTBALL

CB Sherman arrested

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning in Redmond, Wash., and booked into jail after the police said he tried to break down a door to enter the house of his in-laws. Sherman has been accused of "burglary domestic violence," the police said, because he knows the people at the home. There is no indication he physically harmed any of its occupants. Sherman, 33, has not been charged or arraigned. Sherman does not have an agent, and members of his immediate family did not respond to phone calls. It was unclear Wednesday evening whether Sherman had retained a lawyer. The arrest occurred after several fraught hours that included a dispute between Sherman and his wife, Ashley, who eventually tried to remove their children from the couple's home in Maple Valley, Wash., according to audio recordings of 911 calls and logs from a computer-aided dispatch system released by the King County sheriff's office.

Venables' salary now $2.5M

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables got a five-year contract extension that bumps his annual salary up to $2.5 million, the highest for a college football assistant. The school's board of trustees approved the deal Wednesday. Venables, who won the Broyles Award for the nation's top assistant coach in 2016, will get a $100,000 raise as part of the deal. Venables, 50, has been in charge of Clemson's defense since 2012.

Solich retires

Ohio Coach Frank Solich is retiring after leading the program through 16 seasons of unprecedented success to "focus on his health," the school said Wednesday. The school announced that Solich was stepping down less than two months before the start of the season and his 77th birthday. Offensive coordinator Tim Albin was promoted to head coach. Albin received a four-year contract, Ohio Athletic Director Julie Cromer said in a statement. Solich is the winningest head coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference with 115 victories. Including a stint as coach at Nebraska, his alma mater, Solich is 173-101 as a major college football head coach. Under Solich, Ohio went to 11 bowl games after going to only two before he arrived. All five of the Bobcats' bowl victories came during his tenure.

BASEBALL

Bauer's leave extended

Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by nearly two weeks through July 27 by Major League Baseball and the players' association while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015. This first extension had been through July 15. Police in Pasadena, Calif., and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act. The pitcher's agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have disputed the allegations, and Fetterolf has said his client's interactions with the woman were consensual.

Angels pick up Eaton

The Los Angeles Angels signed veteran outfielder Adam Eaton two days after he was released by the Chicago White Sox. The Angels announced the move Wednesday. They also designated left-hander Dillon Peters for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. The White Sox designated Eaton for assignment July 7 after he batted .201 with 5 homers and 28 RBI in 58 games during his return season with Chicago. After a strong start to the year, his production slumped badly from mid-April onward. The 10-year major-league veteran is a career .278 hitter with 65 homers and 317 RBI with Arizona, Washington and two stints with the White Sox.

CYCLING

Leader takes 17th stage

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar finished ahead of his rivals and took a major step toward another title with a perfectly executed 17th-stage win in the Pyrenees on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Pogacar made his move with 8.5 kilometers to go on Col de Portet when he powered past previous leader Anthony Perez on his way to victory at 2,215 meters above sea level -- the highest stage finish this year. It's Pogacar's first stage win since claiming the yellow jersey on the eighth stage.