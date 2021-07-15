100 years ago

July 15, 1921

• The meeting at the Board of Commerce last night to discuss means of financing the Broadway-Main street bridge district, pending a decision on the injunction suit by the Supreme Court, adopted a resolution expressing its sense that the commissioners of the district should proceed to raise the $120,000 necessary to complete the contracts for the piers and substructures by placing on sale bonds bearing the endorsement of individual taxpayers.

50 years ago

July 15, 1971

• Big Joe, the Little Rock Zoo's extra large Bengal tiger died Monday of a kidney and bladder infection, Zoo Director Raymond A. Squires said Wednesday. Grown male Bengal tigers usually weigh from 350 to 400 pounds, Squires said, but Joe weighed about 450 pounds. Joe, who was a big attraction for youngsters, was also popular with other zoos and with animal dealers who wanted to buy him because of his size. "We never made a price on him or seriously considered any offer," Squires said.

25 years ago

July 15, 1996

• Arkansas prisons cannot verify how many HIV-positive inmates have received required counseling or whether they have even been informed that they carry the virus that causes AIDS. From December 1994 to December 1995, the prison system submitted 5,549 HIV tests to the Arkansas Health Department's lab. Of those, 89 tests were positive, but only 20 inmates received follow-up counseling for HIV infection, Health Department records show.

10 years ago

July 15, 2011

• A federal appeals court Thursday upheld a ruling against Southwestern Electric Power Co., preventing it from doing some work at its $2.1 billion coal-fired power plant in southwest Arkansas. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson Jr.'s October decision, which stopped SWEPCO from discharging dredge or fill materials into wetlands or stream channels on its Hempstead County construction site. The order also halted construction of a water-intake system and transmission lines for the new 600-megawatt John W. Turk Jr. plant, about 15 miles northeast of Texarkana. The order affected 8 acres of wetlands on the 2,900-acre site, where other construction work on the plant is ongoing. The Sierra Club, Audubon Arkansas and the Hempstead County Hunting Club asked for the temporary injunction.