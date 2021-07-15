Panthers basketball team enjoying strong summer in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs boys basketball team felt good about its month of June.

The Panthers participated in several playdates and a team camp and made continued improvements, according to coach Tim Stewart.

The team competed at Fort Smith Northside early in the month and then participated in a team camp at Tulsa (Okla.) Edison.

"We were really excited about the summer," Stewart said before the team broke for the Arkansas Activities dead period last month. "We had good start at Northside in June where guys really competed and were successful. We carried from there through the rest of June. We've had good workout sessions. We were able to play some competitive teams out of Tulsa."

The Panthers played well at Northside, a Class 6A school, and then went to Edison and played several different schools, Stewart said.

The Panthers played five games at Edison's team camp, going 3-2 overall, defeating Tulsa Union, Holland Hall and Muskogee, Stewart said. The Panthers lost to Booker T. Washington and Tulsa Central.

"It was really good competition and the kids competed," Stewart said. "We've got a core group of kids that continue to improve."

Stewart said senior guards Josh Stewart, Carter Winesburg, Brendan Lashley and Jedi Hunter along with juniors Dalton Newman and Nate Vachon -- all returners from last year's state tournament team -- played well.

"They have really made strides together and individually to excite the coaching staff," Stewart said. "It's been fun. We've got five that can get after it. They've all showed marked improvements."

The Panthers also had some playdates with Farmington, Gravette and Westville, Okla.

"It was different type games and all really good," Stewart said.

Stewart also said the Panthers are enjoying having some length on the court.

"Throughout the summer here's the biggest takeaway -- we've got a lot of 6-4 long guys," he said. "Certain games that's really proved big. Rebounding and defensively we've really taken some big strides in using that length."

The Panthers don't have any playdates scheduled in July, but they will practice and lift weights twice a week until August. They'll get two weeks off until the start of school before cranking back up, he said.