Pineville discusses housing board appointees

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- The mayor and Pineville City Council, at the city meeting Tuesday, approved two new appointees for the city housing board as well as discussed two new bills and a water bill adjustment.

For old business, two appointees, Carrie Milleson and Mandy Harmon, were approved as housing board appointees for the city of Pineville. Both Milleson and Harmon took a housing board oath of office before the board and meeting attendees.

For new business, the city discussed Bill No. 2021-12: An Ordinance authorizing an agreement with the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce for a certain property. The bill, which is being revised and will be presented at the next city meeting, was met with stipulations from board members, such as the city is not responsible for building repairs and no cosmetic changes can be made without city approval.

The board also discussed Bill No. 2021-11: An Ordinance of the City of Pineville, Missouri, amending ordinance 14-06 Municipal Costs for the City of Pineville, Missouri. The passed bill, which was presented due to reallocation of funds, now states that the municipal court cost for Pineville will be $33.50, with the cost broken down into seven separate sections.

The mayor and council discussed a water bill adjustment, adhering to the city policy that adjustments can be made for individuals once every two years due to major water leaks. A leak under the home of a community member saw over 30,000 gallons of leaked water, the city approved the adjustment.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten noted the dedication of the old Pineville Jail, which is becoming a historical site, and a corresponding event will be held and open to the public Sunday. Also noted at the meeting was the tree committee seeking a new member as well as numerous initiatives from the group such as pruning certain city trees and mulching certain trees on the square. The group, alongside the board, will soon announce an Arbor Day date.

In other business on the council approved bills of $61,072.90.