Question for Fauci?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the president's chief medical adviser, will be interviewed today by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Washington correspondent Frank Lockwood. If you're a Democrat-Gazette reader and have a question about the nation's efforts to prevent the spread of covid-19, please fill out our form at arkansasonline.com/715askfauci or send the question as well as your name, city, email and phone number to flockwood@adgnewsroom.com by 9:30 a.m.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]