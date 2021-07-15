MUSIC: Render Sisters drop latest single in pop country genre

The latest single from Pine Bluff pop country teens the Render Sisters drops Friday, but we have a sneak peak at the lyric video today.

The track, written by the sisters about a clueless boy who keeps coming "back around like a stray dog/ too dumb to know it's too late now," is a midtempo, breezy confection that hints at the Everly Brothers "Wake Up, Little Susie" as it fades out.

The Jennifer McGill-directed lyric video is all summertime vibes, as sisters Mary-Keaton, 17, and Stella, 15, stroll through fields of wildflowers and hang around the pool.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/15render]

The Renders have been on a steady roll.

Two tracks, "Lost Boy" and "Count on Me Count on You," debuted in 2020 and introduced their sisterly harmonies to country fans. They were nominated for a pair of 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards — young artist of the year and video of the year for "Lost Boy," which was directed by country hit maker Pam Tillis.

So far this year they've covered a pair of classics — "Love Hurts" and Hank Williams' "I Can't Help It" — and released another original, "Black Roses."