S. Africa unrest hits Walmart's partner

Walmart Inc., the majority stakeholder in African retailer and wholesaler Massmart, said through a spokeswoman Tuesday that 18 Massmart-owned stores in South Africa were forced to close temporarily because of the rioting and looting in that country.

Fifteen of these stores were in the city of KwaZulu-Natal and three were in Gauteng, she said.

"In some instances, we did have some stores that obviously were looted," the spokeswoman said. There were only a few reported incidents of minor injuries, she said, but no further details were available.

In addition to the stores, Massmart's central distribution center in KwaZulu-Natal was affected, Massmart said in a statement Wednesday .

"Our immediate priorities remain, first, to ensure the safety of our staff and second to further secure our physical assets," Massmart said. "We are rapidly shifting our attention toward finalizing plans to assist local communities and ensure responsible reopening of affected stores as soon as it is safe to do so."

Other retailers in South Africa have been hit by the violence as well.

Walmart has teams in South Africa to assess the situation as it unfolds, the spokeswoman said. As a result, "there were many instances where we were able to close stores in advance," she said.

The company is working with law enforcement authorities, the spokeswoman said, and the country's president has mobilized the military to help restore order.

The situation was stabilizing as of Monday evening, the spokeswoman said.

Massmart operates on a cash-only basis at 423 stores of various formats in 13 sub-Saharan countries, according to Massmart's website.

In South Africa, Massmart has 373 stores under 11 banners.