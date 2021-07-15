Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises $4.2M for governor campaign in 2nd quarter

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders raised $4.2 million in contributions last quarter, including more than $1.5 million from Arkansans, she announced on Thursday.

Sanders said that has increased the total amount of contributions that she has received to $9.1 million from over 67,000 donors and represents a record for the most money raised by any candidate for governor in state history. She announced her bid for governor in 2022 in late January.

She is a former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Today is the deadline for candidates for state offices to file their campaign finance reports for the last quarter, which lasted from April 1 through June 30.

The other announced Republican candidate for governor, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, hasn’t announced her fundraising totals from last quarter.

The four announced Democratic candidates for governor are Anthony Bland, Chris Jones, Supha Xayprasith-Mays and James Russell. Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. also has announced for governor.

This morning, Bland is the only gubernatorial candidate whose report for last quarter is posted online at the secretary of state’s office.

Bland reported raising $3,175 in contributions, getting a $750 loan for his campaign and spending $1,893.10 last quarter.