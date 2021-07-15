School news: JBU journalists win awards

Eastern Connecticut

Among hundreds of students graduating from Eastern Connecticut State University at the university'd 131st annual commencement exercises May 15 and 16 was Jhomara Hernandez of Pea Ridge, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Eastern Connecticut State University is the state of Connecticut's public liberal arts university, serving more than 4,600 students annually at its Willimantic campus and satellite locations.

Wheaton College

Wheaton College student Alexandra Walter of Fayetteville was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.

To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College, located in Wheaton, Ill., is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

University of Arkansas

The University of Arkansas Honors College has selected 79 exceptional high school students, including 65 from Arkansas, to receive prestigious Honors College Fellowships.

The $72,000 fellowships largely cover tuition, fees, books, room and board, and other academic expenses over four years, providing these students the freedom to pursue original research, study abroad, service learning and other academic interests.

The fellowship funds can also be combined with other scholarships and grants, such as the $1.2 million in study abroad and research grants that the Honors College awards to students each year.

The new fellows boast an average grade point average of 4.24 and an average composite ACT score of 34.29.

Honors College fellows for the Class of 2025 include:

Colton Atha, Alma High School; William Ayers, Thaden School, Bentonville; Owen Collins, Har-Ber High School, Springdale; Ria Collins, Bentonville West High School, Bentonville; Ashlyn Compton, Greenwood High School; Cameron Dalton, Bentonville High School, Bella Vista; Benjamin Edens, Huntsville High School, Wesley.

Ryan Espejo, Springdale High School; Colin Goolsby, Fayetteville High School; Georgia Harrell, Greenbrier High School; Vincent Hassman, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville; William Hudson, Har-Ber High School, Springdale; Dallin Jones, Thaden School, Bentonville; Joshua Kueh, Fayetteville High School.

Steicy Lopez, Don Tyson School of Innovation, Bethel Heights; Linden Mountain, Har-Ber High School, Springdale; Eleanor Nations, Prairie Grove High School; Thomas Needy, Fayetteville High School; Nikhil Pai, Bentonville West High School; Daniel Passarelli, Valley Springs High School, Saint Joe; Bryon Plunk, Pea Ridge High School; Lucy Scholma, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville; Brooke Scott, Haas Hall Academy, Tontitown.

Rayahn Sharif, Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville; Luke Simmons, Bentonville High School; Matthew Teague, Fayetteville High School; Donna Thakadipuram, Bentonville West High School; Collin Thompson, Har-Ber High School, Springdale; Lucy Vaughn, Veritas Scholars Academy, Rogers; Logan Waddle, Bentonville High School; Caden Williamson, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville.

JBU

Three John Brown University communication majors and the newspaper faculty adviser were among those receiving national honors in the National Federation of Press Women annual communications contest.

Award winners were announced in a virtual ceremony on June 11 as a part of the organization's virtual national conference.

Students recognized were:

Orry Phillips, a junior, received first place in Writing: Sports; first place in Writing: Opinion/Editorial/Reviews; and third place in the Professional Division for Podcast.

Maria Aguilar, a senior, received first place in Writing: News.

And Grace Lindquist, a senior, received second place Writing: Features.

Debbie Miller, a communication faculty member and the faculty adviser for The Threefold Advocate, received second place in the Collegiate/Education Division for faculty adviser of a student publication, station or site.

Miller also was elected treasurer of the NFPW and will serve a two-year term that concludes in 2023.

John Brown University is a leading private Christian university located in Siloam Springs.

UAFS

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Students in Northwest Arkansas are listed here. Those with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.

Alpena: Leya Ogier

Bella Vista: *Laney Houghton

Bentonville: *Taylor Andrews, Joshua Funmaker, Collin Guillory, Nathalie Valladares, Wendy Williamson

Berryville: *Emily Blitz

Bethel Heights: Abby Hawes

Cave Springs: *Thomas Clement

Centerton: Dillon Hudson, *Sydney Roberts

Chester: Kassy Pense

Elkins: *Larisa Laguna

Farmington: Grant Patrick, Kaylee Purifoy, Matthew Wilson, *Berklie Young

Fayetteville: Matthew Alaniz, Ayren Binam, *Ona Clark, Emily Duncan, Olivia Ellis, Kolby Gardner, Tymira Harris, Reagan Heppner, Kennedy Kern, Josh Luper, Lauren Motley, Skyler Putman, Natalie Romine, Dylin Soukaroun

Garfield: Michelle Mendoza

Gentry: Laney Fredrick, Ben Philpott, *Wyatt Philpott, Allison Smith, Audra Weathers, Ashley Yang, Tifany Yang

Green Forest: Jennifer Martinez

Harrison: Reagan Cox, Landon King, Anna Phillips

Hiwasse: *Madison McDaniel

Lincoln: Emily Dayberry, *Dylan Garringer, Erica Mimbs, Shea Woolsey

Lowell: Genevieve Torres

Morrow: Dylan Dye

Mountainburg: Heath Earnhart, Codee Garrett, Rylli Hammond, Autumn McKenzie, Brooklyn Peters, Kali Teague, Victoria Turner

Mulberry: Mason DeWater, Paul Gambill, *Zachary Mackay, Logan Moore, Bobby Pixley

Natural Dam: James Knight

Ola: Jaquline Thomas

Ozark: Zoey Gilbreth, Jessica Hall, Destiny Hunt, Crystal Metzger, Holly Parrish

Pea Ridge: Elsaysha Ewald, Shae Gilbertson, Dan Hu, Ashlyn Humphrey, Austin Miller, Ciarra Ryan, Kailyn Shackelford, Allison Whatley, Brandon Whatley

Prairie Grove: Kylie Scott, *Kendra Thompson

Rogers: Livier Arellano, Sierra Byrum, Molly Coats, *Allison Daniels, Jessica Edwards, Kairy Galvez, Ashley Galyon, Matthew Glover, Hannah Gregory, Anna Kieffer, Nelly Ortiz, Benjamin Pollock, Maria Salas, Ryleigh Woods

Rudy: *Rebecca Ameis, Theresa Baggett, Lari Cox, Caleb Jones, Addyson Sisemore, Elainie Stockton.

Siloam Springs: Wyatt Church, Abigale Kelly, Abigail Pearson, Carissa Shull

Springdale: Nendy Adde, Trevor Brown, Melanie Gage, Kylie Keeter, Saylor Vera, Drew Young

West Fork: Shea Hardesty, Brylee Kutz, Leslie Rodriguez, *Katelynn Skaggs, Zachary Wolfe

Winslow: *Benjamin Sherer.

