Smokes ban gets 15-year acclaim

The Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas and the Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition are co-hosting the 15th anniversary celebration of a Smoke-Free Pine Bluff.

The news conference and celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at RJ's Restaurant and Sports Grill, 128 Main St. Elected and public health officials will celebrate the anniversary of the law passed in June 2005 to create smoke-free environments in Pine Bluff, according to a news release from StuffinTheBluff.com.

Guests will also include former aldermen Derwood Smith and George Stepps, who co-championed the piece of legislation.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington will open the event and extend greetings on behalf of the city. Also speaking is former Mayor Carl Redus, who cast the tie -breaking vote in support of the ordinance in 2005. Alderman Bruce Lockett, who continues to strive to strengthen the ordinance, has also been invited to speak, according to the release.

"The ordinance prohibits smoking in all enclosed public places, restaurants and city-owned buildings within a 10-foot radius of doors leading into public buildings. Tobacco retail stores and stand-alone bars are exempt from the ordinance," according to the release.

"The then city council passed the decision on a 5 to 4 vote on June 6, 2005. Alderpersons George Stepps, Derwood Smith, Janice Roberts, Wayne Easterly and Mayor Carl Redus voted for the measure. The council's decision ranked Pine Bluff with the most progressive cities in the South and the first predominantly African American-populated city in the region to go smoke-free; therefore, we salute the visionaries," a spokesman said.

Katherine Donald is executive director of the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas.

"Studies have found establishments that prohibit smoking inside had 88 percent less contaminants in the air than places where the smoking is still allowed, such as bars," said Donald.

"The residents of Pine Bluff are fortunate in that the 2005 smoke-free ordinance covers the majority of venues and therefore is able to help protect the majority of Pine Bluff residents and visitors. However, there needs to be a move forward, making all workplaces 100 percent smoke-free," she said.

The pandemic prevented the celebration from occurring sooner.

"The anniversary celebration should have happened in 2020, but instead it was postponed for one year due to covid-19 concerns and restrictions," said Kim Jones Sneed, a member of the Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition. "Nonetheless, we raise our glass and toast 'Happy 15th, plus one year anniversary, of being Smoke-free Pine Bluff."

Since the Friday event is an inside activity and because of covid-19 concerns, all attendees are requested to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The public is invited to attend. Also during the event, attendees will be entered into a drawing for a $25 VISA gift card.

Details: Katherine Donald, (501) 912-4668, kdonald@arfreshair.com or www.arfreshair.com.