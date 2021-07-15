Southern Dames club starts Arkansas Society chapter

The Arkansas Society, Southern Dames of America, was officially chartered July 10 at North Little Rock.

Charter members committed to building the work of the society reside all over Arkansas in Pine Bluff, Arkadelphia, Beebe, Bella Vista, Benton, Harrison, Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Searcy, Sherwood, Springdale and Stuttgart.

The primary focus of the Arkansas Society will be to support national objectives as well as local objectives with emphasis on the visually impaired such as the Arkansas School for the Blind, World Services for the Blind and Blind Veterans Association, according to a news release.

National objectives are contributions for ophthalmic research, donations to eye banks, signatures on eye donor cards, assistance to the blind or the visually impaired and the advancement of knowledge through the study of Southern culture, according to the release.

"The national society was chartered in 1962 to provide an organization in which women of southern ancestry may combine their efforts to promote benevolent, patriotic, educational endeavors including, but not limited to, promoting and encouraging the study of political science and lending assistance to the development and application of ophthalmic research," according to the release.

Members are all women of Southern ancestry pertaining to the Southern states of the United States. Members must prove they have an ancestor who aided in some period of Southern history in the settlement of and/or building of the South and are personally endorsed by two members. Special membership is also conferred upon junior members up to 22 years old.

Spears began asking potential members if they would be willing to support a new organization under the SDA National guidelines and quickly found more than 20 women interested. Details: jayne.spears58@gmail.com.